Politics

Catherine Connolly to meet King Charles and Irish diaspora on three-day visit to England

President begins trip on Monday with visit to Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London

It is the third official visit President Catherine Connolly has undertaken since commencing her term of office, following visits to Northern Ireland and Spain. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
It is the third official visit President Catherine Connolly has undertaken since commencing her term of office, following visits to Northern Ireland and Spain. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
Mon May 18 2026 - 06:471 MIN READ

President Catherine Connolly will engage with a range of Irish community groups during a visit to London and Leeds.

The President is making her first official visit to England since her inauguration in November, when she spoke about her commitment to engaging with the Irish diaspora.

Her three-day trip, which is expected to include a meeting with Britain’s King Charles, will begin on Monday with a visit to the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith. There she will deliver an address as well as meet participating in an Irish language class.

She will also view musical and dance performances.

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Irish Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser and Deirdre Fraser will host a reception on Monday evening in honour of Connolly and her husband, Brian McEnery, at the Irish Embassy in London.

The visit will continue on Tuesday when the President visits the Chelsea Flower Show and the London Irish Centre in Camden.

It will conclude on Wednesday with visits to Leeds University and the Leeds Irish Centre.

In Leeds, Connolly will be briefed on the work of the Irish Health Centre there and will also meet representatives of other Irish centres in the region.

It is the third official visit the President has undertaken since commencing her term of office, following visits to Northern Ireland and Spain. – PA

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