Conservative MP Danny Kruger defects to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage with Danny Kruger, who has defected to the party from the Conservatives. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty Images

Nigel Farage has announced that Conservative MP Danny Kruger has defected to his Reform UK party. It is the latest in a string of defections from the government’s official opposition.

Mr Kruger has joined to head a new Reform unit that will prepare the right-wing party for government, Mr Farage said. Reform has been leading opinion polls, pulling ahead of the governing Labour Party which won a landslide majority in July 2024.

Mr Kruger described Reform as the “new home of conservatism,” adding in a London briefing that “the Conservative Party is over, over as a national party, over as the principal opposition to the left.”

Mr Kruger was until Monday the Conservatives’ spokesman for work and pensions. His defection follows that of Nadine Dorries, the former Conservative culture minister, earlier this month. – Bloomberg

