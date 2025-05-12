Graham Linehan says he has ‘lost a great deal’ as he denies harassing transgender woman

Graham Linehan outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to harassing a transgender woman and damaging her phone. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has said he has “lost a great deal” but “will not waver in my resolve” as he faces trial accused of harassing a transgender woman.

The 56-year-old Irish comedy writer appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Monday to deny two charges, one of harassing transgender activist Sophia Brooks (18) on social media and another of damaging her mobile in October.

Graham Linehan with supporters outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Monday. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

The Bafta-winning writer, who also came up with TV sitcoms The IT Crowd and Black Books, has become a vocal critic of the trans rights movement in recent years.

He sat in seats in front of the dock wearing glasses, a white shirt, grey suit jacket and grey jeans, and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and to deny the charges.

Outside court after the short hearing, he wore a T-shirt with a picture of a Daily Telegraph front page with the headline “Trans women are not women”, and said: “For six years, ever since I began defending the rights of women and children against a dangerous ideology, I have faced harassment, abuse and threats.

“I’ve lost great deal but I am still here and I will not waver in my resolve.”

Linehan, who created Father Ted in the 1990s with fellow Irish writer Arthur Mathews, said in a post on X in April that the allegations were related to an incident at the Battle of Ideas conference in London on October 19th.

Court documents show Linehan is charged with harassing the alleged victim, a transgender activist, by posting abusive comments about her on social media between October 11th and October 27th, and damaging her phone to the value of £369 (€439) on the day of the conference.

Some supporters of the defendant were turned away from the courtroom because of a shortage of seats and dozens of them posed for a photograph with Linehan after the hearing.

Deputy district judge Louise Balmain told Linehan his trial would take place on September 4th this year at the same court.

He was freed on bail with the condition not to contact the complainant directly or indirectly.