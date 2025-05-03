Police arrest 14 children in England after boy dies in fire

Body was found near an industrial park in Gateshead, near Newcastle upon Tyne. File image. Photograph: Getty

Fourteen children aged between 11 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a boy following a fire in Gateshead, near Newcastle upon Tyne, police said.

The fire broke out near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead on Friday evening and fears were raised for missing teenager Layton Carr, who was believed to have been in the area at the time.

“Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building,” a police spokesman said.

“His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.”

The spokesman said that “inquiries are at an early stage and members of the public are asked not to speculate online or in the community”.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can.

“We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”