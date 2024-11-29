MPs debate giving terminally ill the right to assisted death with crunch vote due this afternoon

MPs are debating in the House of Commons whether to change the law to give terminally ill patients in England and Wales the right to seek medical help to end their own lives, with a cliffhanger vote expected on the issue soon after 2.30pm.

A highly-charged debate is under way in the chamber since 9.30am on the second reading of a private members bill from Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, which would grant the right to people who have been given six months or less to live. They would need sign off by a judge and two doctors, and would still have to administer the drugs themselves.

Prime minister Keir Starmer has granted a free vote on the issue, meaning MPs from all sides can vote with their conscience instead of having it decided by party whips. The last time a similar proposal was put to a vote in the House of Commons, in 2015, it was defeated. Mr Starmer, however, was among those who supported it.

This time around, the cabinet appears to be split on the issue. Some senior ministers such as health secretary Wes Streeting and justice secretary Shabana Mahmood, whose departments would have to oversee its implementation, oppose the plan.

About 160 MPs are scheduled to speak in today’s debate. So far, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has said she opposes the plan because the proposed safeguards are too weak. Former Tory minister David Davis said he will back it, but said there should have been a four-day debate.

“The death bed for far too many is a place of misery, torture and degradation, a rain of blood and vomit and tears,” said Kit Malthouse, a co-sponsor of the bill. “I want this choice for my constituents, but profoundly, I want it for myself, and I want it for those people in the gallery who have been working so hard over the last decade to get us to change our minds.”

Diane Abbott, a Labour MP, said she would vote against it: “If this will passes, we will have the NHS as a fully funded 100% suicide service, but palliative care will only be funded at 30% at best ... We can come back. We can have a commission. We can craft a better bill, but I will not be voting for this bill this morning.”