In Pictures: Ed Davey’s photo stunts

While his Tory and Labour counterparts have embarked on traditional campaigns ahead of Thursday’s general election, the Lib Dems leader has opted for a more colourful approach

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey is water-bound during a visit to the Spot-On Wake aqua jungle at Wootton Park in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Tue Jul 2 2024 - 15:31

Davey takes part in a water aerobics class as he visits Sandford Parks Lido in Cheltenham during campaigning for the British general election on June 30th. Photograph: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Slipping from a paddle board on Lake Windermere as Lib Dem MP Tim Farron looks on. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Davey takes part in an assault course at Arena Pursuits in Wadhurst. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

A fairground ride at Thorpe Park in Chertsey. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

A yoga session - on a paddleboard - in Henley-on-Thames. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

A sliding descent at Sandford Parks Lido in Cheltenham ahead of a water aerobics class. Photograph: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Davey takes part in a wheelbarrow race at Yeovil Town Football Club. Photograph: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Davey plays a lawn game during in Fair Oak. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Head-first on the Ultimate Slip 'n' Slide at Eastcote Farm in Beckington. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The Lib Dems leader visits Wimbledon Ambulance Station in London. Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu

A bungee jump at Eastbourne Borough Football Club in East Sussex. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

