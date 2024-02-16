Labour inflicts double UK byelection blow on Conservatives

Britain’s Labour Party dealt a crushing blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives on Friday after winning two byelections in votes that suggested the opposition party was on track to win the election later this year.

Labour overturned a hefty Conservative majority in the central English town of Wellingborough to win the parliamentary seat with 13,844 votes against 7,408.

In Kingswood, southwestern England, Labour won with 11,176 votes against 8,675 for the Conservative candidate.

Gen Kitchen secured Wellingborough with 45.8 per cent of the vote, while Damien Egan won Kingswood with 44.9 per cent of the vote.

In doing so, Labour overturned majorities of 11,220 and 18,540, delivering the Government’s ninth and tenth by-election defeats of the current parliament and securing its second-largest swing from the Conservatives.

“By winning in these Tory strongholds, we can confidently say that Labour is back in the service of working people and we will work tirelessly to deliver for them,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said in a statement.

“The Tories have failed. Rishi’s recession proves that. That’s why we’ve seen so many former Conservative voters switching directly to this changed Labour Party.”

In another threat to Mr Sunak’s party, the candidate in Wellingborough for the right-wing Reform Party won 3,919 votes.

The Conservatives have only won four out of 21 by-elections since the last national election in 2019.

The double defeat underlined the flagging fortunes of the governing party and will do little to silence Mr Sunak’s critics, who fear the Conservatives could face a near wipeout at the election and want him to change course.

Mr Sunak has struggled to restore his party’s fortunes despite recasting himself at various points over the past year as a bold reformer, a stable technocrat and now as someone who needs more time “to stick to the plan” because, he says, that plan is working.

But with the Labour Party ahead in the polls, Mr Sunak might well need to bend to the demands of some in his party to offer an increasingly disaffected electorate a more right-wing conservative agenda before the election.

While by-elections are often lost by the governing party, the scale of the defeat in two parliamentary seats the Conservatives have held for years piles pressure on Mr Sunak, who became prime minister just over a year ago.

It appeared that the Conservatives had all but written off the two by-elections.

While Labour sent many of its politicians and activists to campaign in both places, the Conservatives had a muted presence.

Few believed they had any chance of winning in either place – the contest in Wellingborough was triggered after the former member of parliament was forced out over a bullying and harassment scandal, while in Kingswood, former minister Chris Skidmore resigned over Mr Sunak’s climate change policies.

With turnout low, voters punished the governing party and Mr Sunak, who is struggling to meet his election promises. Data on Thursday showed the economy had slipped into recession in the second half of 2023, a challenge for the prime minister who has made boosting economic growth a main pledge.

With many voters angry over a punishing cost-of-living crisis, long waiting times to use the NHS and strikes on public transport, Mr Sunak is running out of time to close the gap with Labour. – Reuters