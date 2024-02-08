Sunak declines to apologise over transgender jibe

British prime minister Rishi Sunak during prime minister's questions on Wednesday. Political opponents accused him of insensitively exploiting a family tragedy with his transgender jibe. Photograph: UK Parliament/Maria Unger/PA Wire

British prime minister Rishi Sunak declined on Thursday to apologise for a gender identity jibe at opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, which drew criticism in the light of the widely reported recent murder of a transgender girl.

Mr Sunak’s Conservative Party, trailing badly in opinion polls ahead of an election this year, have increasingly sought to weaponise identity politics and cast the Labour Party as excessively liberal or “woke”. On Wednesday Mr Sunak said Labour’s leader had changed course on “defining a woman”, during a parliamentary exchange that the mother of the murdered girl, Brianna Ghey, had been invited to watch.

Mr Sunak’s team said the prime minister had been trying to illustrate how Labour had changed its mind on major policies. However, political opponents immediately accused Mr Sunak of insensitively exploiting a family tragedy. The father of the murdered girl told Sky News he had been shocked and felt Mr Sunak should apologise.

Asked about his comments, Mr Sunak told reporters: “I’ve nothing but the most heartfelt sympathy for her entire family and friends. But to use that tragedy to detract from the very separate and clear point I was making about Keir Starmer’s proven track record of multiple U-turns on major policies because he doesn’t have a plan, I think is both sad and wrong, and it demonstrates the worst of politics.”

Asked a second time, he said his remarks were “absolutely legitimate” in the political context. – Reuters