Britain’s King Charles diagnosed with cancer – Buckingham Palace

King Charles, with Queen Camilla, leaving hospital after recent treatment on an enlarged prostate. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

King Charles (75) has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace has said.

The cancer was discovered during the king’s recent treatment for an enlarged prostate but the Palace said he does not have prostate cancer.

Buckingham Palace said the king “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.

He will postpone all public engagements. The Palace said he was sharing his diagnosis to prevent “speculation”.

Rishi Sunak, the British prime minister, said he had “no doubt” King Charles will be “back to full strength in no time”.

“I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” Mr Sunak said.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.

“The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Buckingham Palace said it would not be releasing any further details at this stage.

It is understood that the diagnosis is not of prostate cancer, as some might have incorrectly assumed in light of his separate diagnosis of benign prostate enlargement.

The king is understood to have returned to London from Sandringham on Monday morning to commence treatment as an outpatient.

More to follow ... – Guardian