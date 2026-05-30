Friends reunited in all four All-Ireland football clashes as managers face former teams

It was a bright Tuesday in early May last year, the Boyne babbling nearby and a morning for short sleeves to greet a snapshot of summer. Ger Brennan was at ease with the world – a world that at the time revolved around Louth football.

As pre-Leinster final media events go, there was a giddiness to it all, a freshness. Dublin’s monopoly of the competition was over. Louth or Meath were to become the first non-Dublin champions since 2010.

The previous summer Louth had played Dublin in the Leinster decider. Brennan was clearly more at ease preparing for the Royals.

“Last year I felt a bit weird because I obviously played with Dublin for so long and it was a funny situation to be in,” he said that morning.

A couple of weeks later Brennan would make history as he managed Louth to their first Leinster title since 1957.

But just four months after that, the St Vincent’s man was sitting in Dublin city centre answering questions on Stephen Cluxton and Brian Fenton. Louth were in the rearview mirror. The long sleeves were back in the capital, and so too was Brennan.

A reunion with Louth was likely at some stage this year but nobody could have predicted the less than ideal circumstances of the get-togethers. On Sunday in Croke Park the sides will meet each other for the second time this summer – but Brennan has been suspended for both.

Niall Moyna will be in the Dublin dressingroom though. Moyna was also part of Brennan’s management team in Louth.

Old friends reunited. All weekend, it turns out.

Cavan manager Dermot McCabe prepares to take on Westmeath. Photograph: Tom Maher/©INPHO

Because all four All-Ireland SFC games taking place will have managers or coaches coming up against former teams, or their home county.

Westmeath v Cavan will see Dermot McCabe return to Mullingar to face the team he was in charge of this time last year.

McCabe left Westmeath after one season to take the helm of his native Cavan for the 2026 campaign. Diarmuid Scullion, who was a coach with McCabe in Westmeath, is now part of his Cavan management set-up too.

And Mark McHugh, who was also a coach with McCabe in Westmeath last year, is currently the Lake County manager.

Monaghan v Mayo will see Andy Moran make the trip back to Clones where he was a coach with the Farney County in 2025. Moran stepped away from Monaghan last August to take on the role of manager with Mayo.

Armagh v Derry will see proud Ballinderry man Conleith Gilligan in the Orchard County trenches when they face his native Oak Leaf at the Athletic Grounds, while Brennan and Moyna have traded Louth for Dublin at Croke Park.

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It’s certainly not the first time in this year’s championship where coaches are coming up against their former teams or home county – most notably Tony McEntee had to deal with a Down v Armagh Ulster semi-final earlier this month.

And should Monaghan and Tyrone wind up playing each other at some stage during the championship, Farney County coach John McElholm would be plotting against his own son, Tyrone forward Eoin McElholm. Imagine those dinner-table conversations.

But the prevalence of returning coaches hasn’t been as pronounced as it is this weekend.

Luke Dempsey was able to successfully negotiate that balancing act more than most.

Dempsey managed Westmeath from 2001-03, helped out with Carlow on an interim basis in 2004, was in charge of Longford from 2005-08 and then took a full managerial position with Carlow from 2009-12.

Longford Manager Luke Dempsey celebrates win over Westmeath in 2007 Leinster Championship. Photograph: James Crombie/©INPHO

During those years he also managed against all three counties – including a memorable 2007 Leinster SFC fixture when Longford caused an upset by beating Westmeath at Pearse Park.

Just two months later, the sides met again in the qualifiers where Westmeath gained a measure of revenge. They also clashed in the 2008 Leinster SFC.

As Longford manager he faced Carlow in the league three years running, while during his stint as Carlow boss he came across Longford twice in the league.

“From my experiences of playing against former teams and players, you don’t approach it any differently. And I can say I never had any words said to me or anything like that,” says Dempsey.

“You are managing a new group, you’re totally focused on trying to get the best out of them. So, while you might feel a bit uneasy or unnerved because you have been with the other county, when the ball is thrown in, all you focus on is your game plan. Your players don’t care who you managed before, they just want you to prepare them to perform.”

Dempsey managed Westmeath to a breakthrough All-Ireland minor triumph in 1995 and added an All-Ireland under-21 title in 1999. They remain Westmeath’s only All-Ireland triumphs at those grades.

When the current team made history a fortnight ago by winning the Delaney Cup, he was able to enjoy the celebrations as a supporter.

Westmeath manager Mark McHugh celebrates after 2026 Leinster final win over Dublin. Photograph: James Crombie/©INPHO

“I was absolutely thrilled for them, to win a Leinster title beating Meath, Kildare and Dublin is probably one of the best ever achievements in Westmeath football,” he says.

“The whole county has been given such a massive lift. The team had an open training day recently and it was flocked with thousands of kids.”

Cusack Park is sold out on Saturday. McCabe has had a tricky season with Cavan, who were fortunate to avoid relegation from Division Two, while Monaghan beat them in Ulster.

“Dermot will see this as an opportunity for Cavan to come out of the long grass and beat the Leinster champions,” adds Dempsey.

“I can’t imagine he is even considering it as some chance of revenge or trying to beat a county he managed last year. That won’t factor in his preparations.”

Still, it will see a change in the dynamic between McCabe and McHugh – now both bainisteoirí.

And there could even be a unique, if somewhat uneasy, personal connection in McHugh’s future. Should Westmeath beat Cavan and subsequently be drawn to face Donegal in Round 2A, it would see two brothers in opposition – Mark as a manager of Westmeath and Ryan as a Donegal player.

“For Westmeath people, this game against Cavan isn’t viewed as a match against their former manager,” says Dempsey.

“It’s a chance for the team to build on the momentum of what has already been an incredible season.”