UK government policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ‘lawful’, says court

A Stand up to Racism campaigner outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the high court has ruled that the British government's Rwanda deportation scheme is lawful. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The UK government’s plan to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful, the high court in London has ruled in a landmark judgment.

The high court was asked to rule on the legality of the policy, which was announced in April 2022 and endorsed by prime minister Rishi Sunak.

It means those who have arrived “illegally” in Britain since January 2022 would be eligible for removal to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be determined. The policy has been heavily criticised by many MPs as well as by human rights groups.

The high court ruled on Monday on two separate but linked legal challenges – including one brought by eight individuals at risk of removal, as well as three non-government organisations and the Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents civil servants. They had all argued the policy was unlawful and breached human rights laws.

The court ruled that the government policy to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda was lawful and said that government arrangements made with Rwanda complied with UK obligations under the 1998 Human Rights Act. It also ruled the arrangements were consistent with the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, of which the UK is a signatory.

However, the court also said the government had failed to consider properly the differing circumstances of the eight individuals who brought the judicial review and who faced removal earlier this year. Their cases will now have to be reconsidered afresh by the home office.

Four people died last week off the Kent coast after attempting to cross the Channel in an inflatable boat. The deaths have further intensified pressure to find a way of reducing the record levels of clandestine crossings.

An appeal against the decision is expected to be lodged, with a further hearing due to take place in January.

Following the ruling, British home secretary Suella Braverman said she is “committed” to making the plan to send migrants to Rwanda work.

Downing Street said the Government was prepared to defend the Rwanda policy against “any further legal challenges” but could not guarantee whether any flights carrying migrants would depart in 2023

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. Additional reporting: PA