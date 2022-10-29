Man to appear in court over deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in lorry

Police and forensic officers investigating the lorry in which 39 bodies were discovered in 2019. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A man has been charged with manslaughter and being part of a conspiracy which led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a lorry in the UK.

The victims’ bodies were discovered in the back of the lorry trailer in Essex, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet early on October 23rd, 2019.

Marius Mihai Draghici (49) who was detained by police in Romania in August, will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday accused of being involved in the incident.

Draghici is suspected to have been part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ illegal journeys to the UK.

READ MORE

He faces 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. – PA