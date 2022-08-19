Man charged over murder of Thomas O’Halloran in London

A man (44) has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday morning.

Lee Byer was arrested at an address in Southall, west London, early on Thursday.

Mr Byer will appear before Willesden Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police said Mr O’Halloran’s family have been informed and “have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time”.

At the time of the arrest Det Chief Insp Jim Eastwood, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident. As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace.

“Mr O’Halloran’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Mr O’Halloran was originally from Ennistymon in Co Clare.

Detectives had said he was stabbed on Western Avenue in Greenford on Tuesday and managed to travel 75 metres on his scooter before asking a member of the public for help in nearby Runnymede Gardens.

Mr O’Halloran was said to be known locally for busking outside Greenford Station and was said to be raising money for war-torn Ukraine.

Fine Gael councillor Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran left Ennistymon more than 70 years ago but would regularly return for holidays and to see family there up to about 10 years ago.

“He left Ennistymon 71 years ago as a young fella,” he said. “He would regularly — almost every year — come home for a holiday. He was a regular visitor up to about a decade ago. Obviously with age, Covid and so on, he hasn’t been home in the past eight to 10 years.”

Mr Conway said he was known as a kind individual who engaged with locals and neighbours in his London community.

Reacting to Mr O’Halloron’s death, former Labour MP for Ealing North Stephen Pound said: “we’ve lost the heart of our community.”

Mr Pound told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that Mr O’Halloran had always been looking for ways to raise money for people in need and had been collecting for Ukraine when he was killed. — PA