Trump claims agreement for ‘complete disarmament’ of Hamas in Gaza but support uncertain

Tents stand amid extensive destruction in the Al-Faluja area of Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photograph: Ahmed Al Arini/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

U‌S president Donald ‌Trump said early on Friday ​the Board of Peace had ​reached an ⁠agreement for the complete ‌disarmament ‌of ​Hamas and ⁠all ​other armed ​groups in Gaza, ‌which would eventually lead to Israeli forces withdrawing.

However, briefings from both sides exposed disputes over its implementation that could prove difficult to overcome.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump cast it as a “major milestone in the implementation ​of the Trump 20-Point Plan” to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

Trump ⁠said the deal would be carried out in ‌phases, ‌with Israeli ​forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an international stabilisation force working with ⁠a new Palestinian police ​force to secure the ​enclave.

He thanked mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

“This agreement ‌is a critical step ​towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian ⁠government that will work closely ⁠with ​the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people,” Trump said.

“At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves,” the US president added.

Senior Hamas officials have reportedly agreed to the plan, but the question of whether the group disarms before or after Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza has already emerged as a point of contention.

“We will not take any action regarding disarmament prior to Israel’s withdrawal from the Strip,” Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas negotiating team, told ​Al Jazeera.

Hamad told Agence France-Presse in a separate interview: “The agreement contains a clear provision stating that Israel must commit to and implement its obligations. If Israel does not implement the agreement, neither will we.”

Meanwhile, medics said Israeli strikes killed at least six Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday.

Health officials said separate Israeli attacks killed at least two children, a woman and three men in the enclave. The ​Israeli military said it struck Hamas militants.

The latest deaths add to a toll of more than 1,200 Palestinians, mostly civilians, ​killed by Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect, according to Gaza health officials.

Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza since the implementation of the October 2025 US-brokered truce which halted full-scale fighting but has not ended near-daily Israeli strikes.

A Palestinian man stands among collapsed concrete, torn tents and scattered belongings after an Israeli air strike in the Al-Nasr neighbourhood of Gaza City on Thursday. Photograph: Mohammed M Skaik/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier, sources close to talks between mediators and Hamas leaders in Cairo on implementing ‌the peace plan said rare progress had been made, although an Israeli official said proposed terms were not satisfactory.

A Hamas official said the progress would be tested by Israel’s response and whether this allowed a broad accord to be reached. However, the Israeli official, who declined to be identified, said Israel had rejected a proposal.

“Israel demands the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of weapons from Gaza and the complete demilitarisation of the strip as a precondition for any process,” the official said.

“The 15-point ​document in question does not provide a satisfactory response to these demands and Israel conveyed its objections.”

A Hamas official said the group was coming with a “positive and good” response, but did not ‌say whether the group had agreed to fully disarm – a key sticking ​point in the talks over the past four months.

Hamas wants Israel to commit to ending attacks on Gaza and withdrawing its forces.

Sources close to Hamas said the group was willing to “confine ⁠and store” heavy weapons under a Palestinian body, not hand them over to Israel. ⁠Hamas did not comment on the matter.

It ​is not yet clear what will happen regarding light or personal weapons or whether the new Hamas stance will be accepted by Israel or the Board of Peace.

The diplomat involved in the talks said the roadmap under discussion in Cairo would also see authority transferred in phases to the U‌S-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, under the principle of “one authority, one law, one weapon”.

The plan includes the elimination of tunnels, arms stockpiles and weapons production facilities, the diplomat said, adding that by the end of the process there would be no remaining militant infrastructure in Gaza.

The diplomat described the roadmap as being based on reciprocal steps rather than trust.

So far, the reality on the ground in Gaza remains far from this roadmap. The Israeli military has continued to expand its military occupation of the enclave, with prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu saying that Israel intends to expand the area under its control to 70 per cent ‌of the strip.

It remains unclear how many ⁠forces would be available to deploy with the planned international stabilisation force and whether Israeli troops would withdraw from the enclave.

In Cairo, two Egyptian sources said Hamas had agreed to several contentious points, including the handover of weapons, but had requested changes regarding the definition of the infrastructure to be dismantled, adding more talks were under way. – Guardian, Reuters