Gaza latest: Trump says agreement reached for disarmament of Hamas

Main points
- US president Donald Trump said early on Friday the Board of Peace had reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza
- However, briefings from both sides exposed disputes over its implementation that could prove difficult to overcome
- Senior Hamas officials have reportedly agreed to the plan
Israel must approve agreement for Hamas to implement it
Israel must approve the phased disarmament agreement brokered by US president Donald Trump’s Board of Peace before Hamas will implement it.
Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas official involved in the negotiations, told Reuters that once both sides approve the agreement text, Israel must begin implementing the agreement’s first phase, Hamad said. - Reuters
Trump says Hamas has agreed to Gaza disarmament
US president Donald Trump said early on Friday the Board of Peace had reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas, which would eventually lead to Israeli forces withdrawing.
Trump said the parties had entered into a “historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza”, in a post on Truth Social.
He described it as a “monumental step” towards a lasting peace in the region and towards Gaza being governed by a new Palestinian government, which will work closely with the Board of Peace.
“At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks.”
Trump said the deal would be carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an international stabilisation force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.
He said there is “still much work to do”.