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Gaza latest: Trump says agreement reached for disarmament of Hamas

Live updates as responses of Israeli and Hamas officials suggest disagreements remain

Palestinians walk along a path between rubble and makeshift shelters in the Al-Faluja area of Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Getty Images
Palestinians walk along a path between rubble and makeshift shelters in the Al-Faluja area of Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Getty Images
Hugh Dooley's picture
Hugh Dooley
Fri Jul 31 2026 - 09:02

Main points

  • U‌S president Donald ‌Trump said early on Friday ​the Board of Peace had ​reached an ⁠agreement for the complete ‌disarmament ‌of ​Hamas and ⁠all ​other armed ​groups in Gaza
  • However, briefings from both sides exposed disputes over its implementation that could prove difficult to overcome
  • Senior Hamas officials have reportedly agreed to the plan
Hugh Dooley - 2 minutes ago

Israel must approve agreement for Hamas to implement it

Israel must ‌approve the phased disarmament agreement ​brokered by US president Donald ​Trump’s Board of ⁠Peace before Hamas ‌will ‌implement ​it.

Ghazi ⁠Hamad, ​a Hamas official ​involved in ‌the negotiations, told ​Reuters that once both ⁠sides ⁠approve ​the agreement text, Israel must begin implementing the agreement’s ‌first phase, ⁠Hamad said. - Reuters

Hugh Dooley - 14 minutes ago

Trump says Hamas has agreed to Gaza disarmament

U‌S president Donald ‌Trump said early on Friday the Board of Peace had ​reached an ⁠agreement for the complete ‌disarmament ‌of ​Hamas, ‌which would eventually lead to Israeli forces withdrawing.

Trump said the parties had entered into a “historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza”, in a post on Truth Social.

He described it as a “monumental step” towards a lasting peace in the region and towards Gaza being governed by a new Palestinian government, which will work closely with the Board of Peace.

“At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks.”

Trump ⁠said the deal would be carried out in ‌phases, ‌with Israeli ​forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an international stabilisation force working with ⁠a new Palestinian police ​force to secure the ​enclave.

He said there is “still much work to do”.

Trump speaking at the commencement of the Board of Peace during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times
Trump speaking at the commencement of the Board of Peace during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times
Gaza StripDonald TrumpIsrael