Main points

U‌S president Donald ‌Trump said early on Friday ​the Board of Peace had ​reached an ⁠agreement for the complete ‌disarmament ‌of ​Hamas and ⁠all ​other armed ​groups in Gaza

However, briefings from both sides exposed disputes over its implementation that could prove difficult to overcome

Senior Hamas officials have reportedly agreed to the plan

Israel must approve agreement for Hamas to implement it

Israel must ‌approve the phased disarmament agreement ​brokered by US president Donald ​Trump’s Board of ⁠Peace before Hamas ‌will ‌implement ​it.

Ghazi ⁠Hamad, ​a Hamas official ​involved in ‌the negotiations, told ​Reuters that once both ⁠sides ⁠approve ​the agreement text, Israel must begin implementing the agreement’s ‌first phase, ⁠Hamad said. - Reuters

Trump says Hamas has agreed to Gaza disarmament

U‌S president Donald ‌Trump said early on Friday the Board of Peace had ​reached an ⁠agreement for the complete ‌disarmament ‌of ​Hamas, ‌which would eventually lead to Israeli forces withdrawing.

Trump said the parties had entered into a “historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza”, in a post on Truth Social.

He described it as a “monumental step” towards a lasting peace in the region and towards Gaza being governed by a new Palestinian government, which will work closely with the Board of Peace.

“At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks.”

Trump ⁠said the deal would be carried out in ‌phases, ‌with Israeli ​forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an international stabilisation force working with ⁠a new Palestinian police ​force to secure the ​enclave.

He said there is “still much work to do”.