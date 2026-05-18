Lebanon’s death toll nears 3,000 since March

An emergency worker inspects the damage following an Israeli strike on an apartment building in Baalbek. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Israel carried out air strikes in southern Lebanon on Monday, Lebanese security sources and the state news agency ‌said, while Hizbullah announced new attacks on Israeli forces, continuing the war in Lebanon despite the extension of a US-backed truce.

Reignited by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, hostilities between Iran-backed Hizbullah and ​Israel have rumbled on since US president Donald Trump first announced a ceasefire on April 16th, with fighting mostly contained to southern Lebanon.

A 45-day ceasefire extension, announced after a third round of US-hosted talks between Lebanon and Israel on Friday, began at midnight, a Lebanese official said.

The US-led mediation has emerged in parallel to diplomacy aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict. ​Iran has said ending Israel’s war in Lebanon is one of its demands for a deal over the wider conflict. Hizbullah objects to Beirut’s talks with Israel.

Overnight, an Israeli strike ⁠near the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbeck killed a commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, a Hizbullah ally, along with ‌his ‌daughter, security ​sources in Lebanon said.

The Israeli military said it had killed the commander, Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim, in a strike, after taking steps to “mitigate the risk of harm to civilians”. It made no mention of Halim’s daughter.

Hizbullah ⁠said it launched an explosive drone at an Iron Dome ​air defence position in the Galilee area of northern Israel, and carried out ​other attacks on Israeli forces in Lebanon.

Israel’s military said some “launches” aimed at Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon, as well as an explosive drone, had crossed into ‌Israeli territory.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Israeli air strikes on more ​than half a dozen locations in south Lebanon.

The Israeli military said it could not comment on the reported air strikes without the co-ordinates ⁠of each one, and did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment on the attack claimed by ​Hizbullah on the Iron Dome position.

The Israeli military said earlier on Monday it had struck more than 30 Hizbullah sites in southern Lebanon in the previous 24 hours, and warned residents of three villages in the south to leave their homes, saying it intended to act against Hizbullah.

Israeli forces have occupied a self-declared security zone in the south, where they have been razing villages, saying they aim to shield northern Israel from attacks by Hizbullah fighters embedded in civilian areas.

Lebanon’s health ministry reported on Sunday that the death toll in Lebanon had risen to 2,988 people since the war erupted on March 2nd, among them 613 women, children and ‌healthcare workers.

Its toll doesn’t say how many ⁠combatants are among the dead.

Many Hizbullah fighters who have been killed in the war are not included in the health ministry death toll, sources familiar with Hizbullah’s casualty numbers have said.

Reuters reported on May 4th that several thousand Hizbullah fighters had been ‌killed in the war, citing casualty estimates from within the group. The Hizbullah media office said at the time the figure of several thousand fighters killed was false.

Israeli authorities say ​18 soldiers have been killed by Hizbullah attacks or while operating in south Lebanon since March 2nd, ​in addition to a contractor working for an engineering company on behalf of Israel’s defence ministry. Hizbullah attacks have killed two civilians in northern Israel.- Reuters