Iran seizes ships in Strait of Hormuz ahead of potential start of new peace talks

A second round of US-Iran talks could take place as early as Friday, according Trump and Pakistani officials. Photograph: Stringer/Getty

Iran seized two ships in the Strait of ​Hormuz on Wednesday, tightening its grip on the strategic waterway amid reports that peace talks could begin on Friday.

In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the ships seized, which they identified ⁠as the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and ‌the Liberia-flagged Epaminodes, ⁠were detained ‌for “operating without the required authorisation and for ⁠manipulating navigation systems” and were transferred to Iranian shores.

The Greek-operated Epaminondas reported being fired upon off Oman. It said it had sustained damage to its bridge and that no one was hurt in the incident.

The ship seizures represent a serious escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, where a battle for control of the vital waterway has emerged as a major stumbling block in negotiations to end the war.

Following US president Donald Trump’s decision on Tuesday to extend the ceasefire, a second round of US-Iran talks could take place as early as Friday, according Trump and Pakistani officials, cited by the New York Post. Sources in Islamabad on Wednesday spoke about the possibility of discussions within “36 to 72 hours”.

Trump said Tuesday’s extension of the truce was to allow the Iranian regime more time to create a “unified proposal” to end the war. A US source on Wednesday said Trump had not set a timeline for the extension.

United Nations secretary general António Guterres described the ceasefire extension as an important step towards de-escalation that will create “critical space for diplomacy and confidence-building between Iran and the United States”.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran is “closely monitoring developments” and will take “necessary and appropriate measures to safeguard Iran’s national interests and security”.

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Trump has maintained a US navy blockade of ⁠Iran’s trade by sea. Iran has said that as long as the blockade continues it will not lift its closure of the strait, which has caused a global ​energy crisis.

Iran’s nuclear programme will be central to talks. Washington wants Iran to give up highly enriched uranium and forgo further enrichment to prevent it from being able to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran, which says its nuclear programme is peaceful, wants an end to the war, the lifting of sanctions, reparations for damage and recognition ⁠of its ​control over the strait.

A second round of talks between Israel and Lebanon is due to take place at the White House on Thursday, with US secretary of state Marco Rubio in attendance.

Lebanon has said it will ask for an extension of at least a month to the 10-day ceasefire, which expires on Sunday. Beirut is also seeking a withdrawal of Israeli troops, the return of Lebanese detainees being held in Israel and a delineation of the land border.

Hostilities between Hizbullah and Israel reignited on March 2nd, when the Lebanese group opened fire in support of Iran. More than 2,400 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel launched an offensive in response to the attack.

The Israel Defense Forces said two militants who crossed into Israel’s self-declared security zone inside south Lebanon were shot and killed and another man was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Bekaa valley, in the latest violations of the truce. Israel also shot down what it said was a Hizbullah drone over southern Lebanon.

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday a French soldier in the Unifil peacekeeping force, wounded in Lebanon, has died from his injuries after an attack attributed to Hizbullah. Another French soldier was killed in the incident on Saturday. – Additional reporting: Reuters