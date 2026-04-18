Iran threatens to close Strait of Hormuz again if US blockade continues

A woman holds a rifle in front of an Iranian flag during a National Army Day demonstration on April 17th, 2026, in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Iran temporarily reopened the Strait of Hormuz on Friday after a truce agreement between Israel and Lebanon, raising hopes for a broader peace.

But Tehran warned that it would close the waterway again if the US naval blockade of Iranian ports continued.

Foreign minister Abbas Araqchi announced the global energy chokepoint was open for all commercial vessels for the remainder of the 10-day, US-brokered truce agreed on Thursday, and Donald Trump said Iran’s move marked “a great and brilliant day for the world”.

But subsequent statements and clarifications from both sides left uncertainty over how quickly shipping might return to normal, and some vessels could be observed making unsuccessful attempts cross the strait on Friday before turning back.

Trump said a US blockade of ships sailing to Iranian ports would remain until “our transaction with Iran is 100% complete”.

Iran parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf retorted by saying the Hormuz strait “will not remain open” if the US blockade continued and that Trump had made multiple false claims on Friday.

[ The Strait of Hormuz is back ‘open’. Does this mean fuel crisis is over?Opens in new window ]

Trump later said he might end the ceasefire with Iran and “start dropping bombs again” if a long-term deal to end the war was not agreed by Wednesday, when their truce expires.

A convoy of tankers was seen departing the Gulf and transiting the strait of Hormuz on Saturday, vessel-tracking data showed. The group comprised four liquefied petroleum gas carriers and several oil product and chemical tankers, with more tankers following from the Gulf, according to MarineTraffic data cited by Reuters.

A cruise ship successfully transited the strait of Hormuz on Friday, making it the first passenger vessel to make it through since the war began, according to ship tracking service MarineTraffic.

World leaders welcomed Iran’s announcement on reopening the waterway, with UN chief António Guterres calling the move “a step in the right direction” and urging “the full restoration of international navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, respected by everyone”.

British prime minister Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron – who on Friday co-chaired a virtual summit of about 50 countries on the issue – said the reopening must become permanent. Trump said Chinese leader Xi Jinping was “very happy” the Hormuz strait “is open and/or rapidly opening”.

Oil prices tumbled after Iran’s Hormuz announcement amid hopes that energy supplies could resume after nearly two months of disruption. Brent crude – the benchmark for oil traded globally – plunged below $90 a barrel, a 10 per cent fall.

Trump said the US “prohibited” Israel from bombing Lebanon and that “Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer”. Minutes before Trump’s post on social media, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu uploaded a video address declaring that Israel was not done yet with Hizbullah.

The Lebanese army claimed “a number of violations” by Israel of the ceasefire on Friday morning, as thousands of displaced families began making their way home to southern Lebanon. The fighting since March 1st has killed more than 2,100 people in Lebanon and displaced more than one million.

Trump said Iran’s enriched uranium would be brought to the US, also claiming the US and Tehran would work together to recover the uranium but denying reports that the US was considering a $20bn cash for uranium deal. “No money is changing hands,” he told Reuters. – Guardian