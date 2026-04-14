Two children among six Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in separate Gaza incidents

A Palestinian inspects the remains of a police vehicle destroyed in an Israeli strike that killed several people, in Gaza City on Monday. Photograph: Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty

Israeli fire killed at least six Palestinians, including two children, ​in separate incidents across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, local health officials said, in the latest violence to undermine a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Four people, including a three-year-old boy, Yahya Al-Malahi, were killed in a strike that had targeted a police vehicle in Gaza City, the Hamas-run ​interior ministry said. A police officer was among the dead, while nine bystanders were wounded, some critically, it said.

In the north of the enclave, ⁠near Jabalia, Israeli fire killed a 14-year-old child, Adam Ahmed Halaa, health authorities and his family said.

Israel’s ‌military ‌did ​not immediately provide comment on either incident.

At Gaza’s largest hospital, Al Shifa, relatives rushed to pay farewell to those killed.

Carrying his little boy in his arms, Mukhlis ⁠Al-Malahi said they were leaving a relative’s wedding ​when the Israeli plane attacked the police vehicle.

“We got close ​to Timraz crossroad with Nafaq [street]; then, we suddenly found something hitting us. They hit a police vehicle as we ‌walked,” the father, whose shirt was stained ​with his son’s blood, told Reuters.

“What is his fault? What is his crime? He should be wearing a ⁠wedding suit at his cousin’s today, but ⁠instead, he wore a shroud ​stained with blood,” cried the young boy’s cousin, Hader Al-Malahi.

Humanitarian aid trucks drive across northern Gaza after entering through Zikim, on Sunday. Photograph: Ramez Habboub/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

In northern Gaza, Israel’s military said it killed a man who had approached the armistice line with Hamas, describing him as an armed militant.

Health authorities confirmed a man had been killed in the area, without providing details.

The ceasefire that began last October halted two years of full-blown war but left Israeli troops in control of a depopulated zone that makes up well over half of Gaza, with Hamas in power in ‌the remaining, narrow coastal ⁠strip.

Israel has escalated its attacks on Hamas-led police and security forces since October, killing dozens, the group’s officials in Gaza have told Reuters, accusing Israel of trying to cause chaos and anarchy.

Israel says ‌it aims to thwart attacks by Hamas and other militant factions.

More than 750 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire deal took ​effect, while militants have killed four Israeli soldiers. Israel and Hamas have traded ​blame for ceasefire violations.

Palestinians also say Israeli forces have been expanding the zone they occupy. Israel denies this. – Reuters