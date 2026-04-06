Iran warns US of ‘devastating retaliation’ after Trump’s profane threat

Main Points

US president Donald Trump, in a profane social media post on Sunday, threatened to escalate strikes on Iran unless it opens the Strait of Hormuz.

A US service member who was missing since Iran shot down a fighter jet was rescued on Sunday.

The current energy crisis is the “worst the world has ever seen,” but “this is not 2008”, according to Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Key Reads

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Iran threatens ‘much more devastating’ response if civilian targets hit

Iran’s central military command has warned of far more “devastating and widespread” retaliation if its adversaries hit Iranian civilian targets.

“If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread,” a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster Irib on Telegram.

The warning, cited by AFP, came after Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s power plants and bridges if Tehran didn’t make a deal by Tuesday to fully reopen the strait of Hormuz.

In a message on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*****’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” – Agencies

Late on Sunday, Binyamin Netanyahu suggested Israel assisted the US with its rescue of the downed airman in Iran. The Israeli prime minister said he had spoken to Trump and “congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission”. “The president expressed his appreciation for Israel’s help,” Netanyahu said.

I spoke earlier with President @realDonaldTrump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory.



The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help.



I am deeply proud that… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026

A US Air Force officer whose fighter jet had been shot down in Iran was rescued by US Special Operations forces in a risky mission Saturday night, president Donald Trump said on social media.

The rescue followed a life-or-death race between US and Iranian forces to reach the airman, a weapons system officer, that stretched over two days, officials said. There were no US casualties among the rescue team, Trump said. The rescued officer had “sustained injuries, but he will be just fine,” Trump added.

The two crew members on the plane, an F-15E Strike Eagle, were able to eject from it, US military officials said. The pilot was rescued soon afterward, and officials launched an urgent search for the other airman.

How the rescue unfolded

Navy SEAL Team 6 commandos rescued the weapons systems officer in an operation that involved hundreds of Special Operations troops and other military personnel working deep in enemy territory, current and former US officials said.

After ejecting from the F-15E, the officer hid in a mountain crevice. He evaded Iranian forces for more than 24 hours, at one point hiking up a 7,000ft ridgeline, a senior US military official said. His location was initially unknown to the US but officials found his hiding place via a beacon he was carrying.

The CIA also initiated a deception campaign to try to confuse Iranian forces and convince them the airman had already been rescued and was moving out of the country in a ground convoy.

After confirming the airman’s identity and that he was alone, senior military officials waited until dark to launch a rescue mission, which included Special Operations helicopters loaded with commandos.

US aircraft dropped bombs and opened fire on Iranian convoys to keep them away from where the airman was hiding. US commandos also opened fire to keep Iranian forces away from the rescue site as they converged on the airman.

The airman was taken by helicopter to a sandy, austere airstrip inside Iran that Special Operations forces had previously developed for possible rescues or other contingencies and where two C-130 aircraft waited to bring the crew and the airman to Kuwait. – New York Times

Air strikes on Iran kill more than 25

Israel and the US carried out a wave of attacks early on Monday which killed more than 25 people in Iran.

Tehran responded with missile fire on Israel and its Gulf neighbours as US president Donald Trump’s deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz loomed.

Explosions rang out into the night in Tehran and low-flying jets could be heard for hours as the capital was pounded. Thick black smoke rose near the city’s Azadi Square after one airstrike hit the Sharif University of Technology grounds.

Two people were found dead in the rubble of a residential building in Haifa, according to Israeli authorities. The search was ongoing for two more even as new Iranian missile attacks hit the northern Israeli city early on Monday.

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates both activated their air defence systems to intercept incoming Iranian missiles and drones, as Tehran kept up the pressure on its Gulf neighbours. – AP