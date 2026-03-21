Trump considering ‘winding down’ war on Iran, Israel launches fresh attacks on Tehran

Main points

US president Donald Trump said on Friday he was considering “winding down” military operations against Iran.

The US temporarily eased sanctions on Iranian oil shipments to stem a global supply crisis.

Iran has launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Key reads

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Iran attack on Indian Ocean base ‘a significant step’

Iran’s semi-official ​Mehr news agency ⁠also reported on Saturday that Iran ‌fired two ballistic missiles at ‌the US-UK military base ​on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Mehr ​said targeting the base was a “significant step ... that shows that the range ‌of Iran’s ⁠missiles is beyond what the enemy ‌previously imagined”.

The reported attacks on the island mark a significant attempt by Iran to reach far beyond the Middle East and threaten US interests.

The Wall Street Journal described Diego Garcia – about 4,000km from Iran – as a crucial overseas US military staging post for operations far from home and a key airfield for the US military’s heavy bomber fleet.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said last month that Iran had deliberately limited the range of its missiles to 2,000km.

As the Guardian reported in March, Trump said he was “very disappointed” in British prime minister Keir Starmer over the UK government’s deal to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius as a means to preserve the status of the UK-US airbase on Diego Garcia, which is part of the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The Chagos deal, which Trump initially supported before changing his mind, was a “very woke thing”, the US president said.

Elsewhere, Iran launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and Israel, meanwhile, after supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei claimed to have dealt a “dizzying blow” to his country’s enemies.

In response, the Israeli military launched strikes on “regime targets” in Tehran early on Saturday.

The tail section of a ballistic missile fired from Iran sticks out of the ground at a vineyard in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Iran has continued firing waves of drones and missiles at Israel after the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early on February 28th. Photograph: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Diego Garcia ‘targeted by Iran missiles’

Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia but neither of them hit the joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and CNN reported, citing multiple US officials.

The WSJ said one of the missiles failed in flight, and a US warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the other. Neither outlet confirmed when Iran launched the missiles. One person was killed and two others wounded after an Israeli air strike hit a house in a town in southern Lebanon early on Saturday, state media said.

Donald Trump considering ‘winding down’ war on Iran

Good morning – and welcome to our ongoing coverage of the US-Israel war on Iran and its repercussions for the Middle East, the world and the global economy.

US president Donald Trump said on Friday he was considering “winding down” military operations against Iran, as the US temporarily eased sanctions on Iranian oil shipments to stem a global supply crisis.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the US was “getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts in the Middle East”.

His post was the strongest indication yet that he may be prepared to soon end hostilities that began on February 28th.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said on X shortly after Trump’s message: “The President and the Pentagon predicted it would take approximately 4-6 weeks to achieve this mission.”

Amid growing concern over oil prices and global supply shortages, the US Treasury said it was temporarily lifting sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded on to vessels. The authorisation allowed for the delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and other petroleum products loaded on to ships before March 20th and would last until April 19th, it said. – Guardian