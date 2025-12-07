Middle East

Netanyahu expects to ‍meet Trump to discuss new phase of ‍Gaza plan

Israeli PM says second stage of ‍US president’s proposal for Palestinian enclave is close

German chancellor Friedrich Merz and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak to the media during a joint press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday. Photograph: Ariel Schalit/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Sun Dec 07 2025 - 15:001 MIN READ

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he will ‍meet Donald Trump later this month, saying a second phase of ‍the US president’s Gaza plan was close.

The meeting will discuss possible opportunities for peace and an end to the Palestinian militant group ‌Hamas’s rule in the enclave, he said during a joint press ⁠conference with German chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Negotiations on the next ‌stages ​of Trump’s ‍plan to end the two-year war in the Palestinian enclave have been continuing. The plan includes the release of Israeli hostages and the ⁠establishment of an interim technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza, ⁠overseen by an international “board ⁠of peace” and backed by an international security force.

“I will be having very important ‍conversations at the end of the month on how to ensure the second phase will be achieved,” Mr Netanyahu said.

He also said the first phase of Mr Trump’s plan was almost complete.

Violence has subsided but not stopped since the ‌Gaza truce took effect ‌on October 10th.

Since the truce started, Hamas has returned all 20 living hostages and 27 bodies ‌in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners. The body ⁠of one hostage still remains in Gaza. – Reuters

