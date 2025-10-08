Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff at the White House last month. Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty

Donald Trump has sent a negotiating team that includes son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff to the Gaza peace talks.

While Mr Trump expressed optimism a deal could be reached soon, the involvement of Mr Kushner may further complicate efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and end the war.

Mr Witkoff has cultivated a certain amount of trust with Palestinian interlocutors, but Mr Kushner is deeply mistrusted.

According to Israel’s daily Haaretz, his family has long-standing personal ties to Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The Kushner Companies Charitable Foundation is funding a controversial West Bank settlement.

As a member of Mr Trump’s second-term team, Mr Kushner has praised the “very valuable” potential of Gaza’s “waterfront property” and suggested Israel should remove civilians while it “cleans up” the enclave.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on Sunday. Photograph: Pete Marovich/The New York Times

Mr Trump was compelled to drop this line and accept that Palestinians will remain in Gaza and secure aid for reconstruction.

During Mr Trump’s first term, which lasted from 2017 to 2021, Mr Kushner came up with a plan for Palestinian enclaves in the West Bank and Israeli settlement annexation.

He also promoted the Abraham Accords, which led to the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco normalising relations with Israel. It was rejected by Palestinians, however, and is unpopular in the wider region.

Trust has been at a low ebb in any case following September’s Israeli air strikes on Hamas headquarters in Doha while Qatar was moderating talks.

Hamas negotiators Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin survived, but members of the Hamas team – Mr Hayya’s son and a Qatari security man – were killed.

During Mr Netanyahu’s recent visit to the White House, he was compelled to apologise for the strikes. Mr Trump also stated: “I will not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank ... It’s not going to happen.”

Mr Netanyahu has authorised the construction next to the town of Maale Adumim of a new settlement with 3,400 homes, which would bisect the occupied West Bank. This would render impossible the emergence of a contiguous Palestinian state in the West Bank along with Gaza and East Jerusalem.

At recent event in Maale Adumim, Mr Netanyahu said: “We are going to fulfil our promise that there will be no Palestinian state. This place belongs to us. We’re going to double the city’s population.” It stands at 38,000 to 40,000 at present.

His stance challenges recognition of a Palestinian state, a policy now adopted by 157 of 193 United Nations members, including Ireland.

To end the Gaza war, negotiators must overcome Mr Netanyahu’s determination to continue fighting.

On Tuesday, the second anniversary of the attack by Hamas, which killed 1,200 people and abducted 250, Mr Netanyahu said Israel would seek to secure the war’s objectives: return of all hostages, eliminate Hamas and ensure “Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel”.

Despite Mr Trump telling Mr Netanyahu to cease fire, Israel has continued to bomb and shell Gaza.