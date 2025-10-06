Israel and Hamas to begin talks to finalise ceasefire

A Palestinian flag flies in the Al Remal neighbourhood during an Israeli military operation in Gaza City on Sunday. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

With US president Donald Trump determined to finalise a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal this week, Israeli and Hamas delegations will begin proximity talks in Egypt today.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have already halted their assault on Gaza City, with troops adopting a defensive posture, although their orders are to respond in life-threatening situations.

Reports from Gaza on Sunday said Hamas forces were already conducting searches in order to find all the bodies of the deceased hostages.

Under the 20-point plan, unveiled by Mr Trump last Monday, all 48 hostages, including 20 believed to be alive, will be released within 72 hours of the sides finalising the details of a ceasefire.

However, the Trump plan is deliberately vague and significant gaps remain over the details, including the map outlining the staged IDF withdrawal to a security zone along the Gaza border, the disarmament of Hamas forces and arrangements for postwar governance in the coastal enclave.

Hamas sources told the Saudi channel Al-Sharq that the militant group will demand a full halt to all Israeli military operations, the withdrawal of IDF troops to the positions they held during the previous hostage deal signed in January, outside populated areas, and the suspension of air force and drone activity for 10 hours a day, and 12 hours on days when prisoner exchanges take place.

Hamas is also insisting on international guarantees that Israel will not be able to resume hostilities after the hostages are released.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he hopes to announce the release of hostages “in the coming days”, adding that “Hamas will be disarmed ... either diplomatically via Trump’s plan or militarily by us”.

Hamas faces “complete obliteration!” if it tries to cling to power in Gaza, Mr Trump told CNN by text message on Sunday.

Tuesday will mark the second anniversary of the Hamas–led attack on southern Israel which marked the start of the war. About 1,200 people were killed in that attack and 250 seized and taken to Gaza. More than 67,000 people have been killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza and almost the entire population of more than two million has been forced to leave their homes, many on multiple occasions. Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble.

Speaking to CBS’s Face the Nation, US secretary of state Marco Rubio stressed that Gaza must be governed by people who are not interested in destroying Israel. “Until there are no security threats emanating against Israel from Gaza, forget about statehood, you’re not going to have peace, so we have to create the conditions for that,” he said.

Hostage families outside Mr Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem on Sunday called on him to follow through with a US ceasefire plan.

“We won’t be satisfied by statements alone; this is the time for action,” said Udi Goren, cousin of slain hostage Tal Haimi. “The responsibility is yours and yours only, prime minister.”

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed the hope for a quick deal, saying Israel is doing everything it can to bring the captives home. “We are yearning to see them come home – very soon. Israel is acting, and will act, toward a quick implementation of the first phase of president Trump’s plan.”