Israeli military moves towards Gaza City’s most populated areas

Israel’s military pushed deeper towards the most populated areas of Gaza City on Tuesday, a stark reminder for Gazans that western powers’ recognition of a Palestinian state does not mean an end to the horrors of war as tanks approach.

Israel pressed on with its Gaza offensive a day after dozens of world leaders gathered at the United Nations to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift after nearly two years of war that faces fierce resistance from Israel and its close ally the United States.

Israel says the moves will undermine the prospects of a peaceful ending to the war in the Palestinian enclave, much of it devastated by Israeli air strikes and a humanitarian crisis including widespread hunger.

Local health authorities said Israeli fire on Tuesday killed at least 22 people across the Gaza Strip, 18 of them in Gaza City, and the Gaza health ministry said hospitals in the enclave would run out of fuel in the coming few days, endangering lives.

“We are not steadfast, we are helpless. We don’t have money to leave to the south and we don’t have guarantees if we do the Israelis will not bomb us, so we are staying,” Huda, a mother of two from Gaza City, told Reuters via a chat app.

“The children tremble all the time from the sounds of explosions, we do too, they are wiping out a city that is thousands of years old and the world is celebrating a symbolic recognition of a state that won’t stop our killing.”

Israeli forces detonated explosive-laden vehicles in the suburbs of Sabra and Tel Al-Hawa as tanks made a big push towards the western side of Gaza City. Residents said the explosions destroyed dozens of homes and roads.

President Emmanuel Macron announced that France recognised Palestinian statehood at a meeting he convened with Saudi Arabia on Monday – a milestone that appeared unlikely to change much on the ground.

Israel’s ambassador to France, Joshua L Zarka, told Reuters that France’s move was perceived in Israel as a hostile decision and that trust would need to be rebuilt between Mr Macron and Israel’s government.

The two-state solution was the bedrock of the US-backed peace process ushered in by the 1993 Oslo Accords, but the process has all but died.

Israel’s government has declared there will be no Palestinian state as it fights the militant group Hamas in Gaza following its October 7th, 2023, attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel has drawn global condemnation over its military conduct in Gaza, where more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities.

Despite this, Israel has begun a ground assault on Gaza City with few prospects for a ceasefire, and wants Hamas to hand over the last hostages it seized in the 2023 attack on Israel.

Gaza City is the Gaza Strip’s capital and once housed Hamas’ most powerful battalions.

“Are we now being killed as the citizens of the state of Palestine? Is that what happened?” said Abu Mustafa, after fleeing his Gaza City home because Israeli tanks were close.

“We want the war to end, we want our slaughter to end, that’s what we need now, not declarations.”

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has dismissed the criticism of his military campaign and said the war will not stop until Hamas is eliminated. But he has not produced a plan for Gaza after the war ends.

Most Gazans are not thinking about the mostly symbolic recognition of a Palestinian state. They want the air strikes and severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine to end now.

“The recognition of countries is for nothing. Our hope is for God to stop the war and that’s it,” said Abu Muhran Salma (60), one of the many Gazans displaced by Israeli attacks.

US president Donald Trump was due to meet leaders and officials from several Muslim-majority countries on Tuesday and discuss the situation in Gaza.

Washington wants Arab and Muslim countries to agree to send military forces to Gaza to enable Israel’s withdrawal and to secure funding for transition and rebuilding programmes, Axios reported.

In February, Trump proposed a US takeover of Gaza and a permanent displacement of Palestinians from there. It was labelled as an “ethnic cleansing” proposal by rights experts and the UN Forcible displacement is illegal under international law.

Mohammed Al-Bayari (36), a father of six, had little time to think about global diplomacy as he and his children pulled a cart with their meagre belongings uphill in Gaza during a 14-hour search for somewhere safe for the family.

“Every 10 to 15 minutes I need to rest for half an hour,” he said. - Reuters