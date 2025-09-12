Israel intensifies Gaza City strikes as many residents refuse evacuation

A convoy of Israeli army vehicles moves along the border fence with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on Friday. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli strikes killed at least 40 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, local health authorities said, most of them in Gaza City where many residents are staying put despite Israeli evacuation orders because they have nowhere safe to go.

Israel has stated its intention to take full control of the ruined city, where about a million people are sheltering, as part of its plan to wipe out the militant group Hamas, and has been intensifying its attacks, residents said.

“The explosions never stopped since yesterday,” said father-of-two Adel (60), who lives in Gaza City close to Beach refugee camp. He did not wish to give his full name for safety reasons.

“Many families left their homes and that is what the occupation wants,” he told Reuters via a chat app. “By these bombardments they are telling people ‘You either leave your area or die there.’”

Witnesses said at least 15 houses inside Beach camp had been hit by air strikes, and the Israeli army had since called the occupants of other houses telling them strikes on their homes were imminent. They were now scrambling to leave, and neighbours feared their own homes would be damaged.

Medical sources said 14 civilians were killed in a single strike on a house in the Al-Tuwam area, in the north of the city.

Several deadly strikes hit targets in the south of the territory, where some of those fleeing the bombardment of Gaza City have been heading.

Amjad Al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGOs Network, which liaises with the UN and international aid groups, told Reuters an estimated 10 per cent of people in Gaza City had left since Israel announced its plan to take control of it a month ago.

The Israeli army said it had started expanding into an area of the southern Gaza Strip it calls “Crossing 147” in order to increase the volume of aid entering a designated humanitarian zone. This was in preparation to receive the population leaving the northern area, it said.

[ UN condemns Israel’s approval of settlement plan to ‘erase’ idea of Palestinian stateOpens in new window ]

“It should be emphasised that upon completion, the crossing’s intake capacity will rise to 150 trucks per day - triple the current level, thereby enabling increased entry of aid, with an emphasis on food,” the army said in a statement.

The UN and many foreign governments, including those of countries traditionally allied with Israel, have condemned the Gaza City evacuation order, called for a ceasefire, and sharply criticised conditions in the humanitarian zone.

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump’s top diplomat Marco Rubio will fly to Israel this weekend amid tensions among fellow US allies in the Middle East over Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar and expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

State department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement that Rubio would depart on Saturday to visit Israel before joining up with President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Britain next week.

Rubio will emphasise Washington and Israel’s shared goals of ensuring Hamas never rules Gaza again and returning hostages taken in the October 7th, 2023 attacks on Israel that sparked Israel’s war in Gaza, Pigott said.

Rubio and Israeli leaders will also discuss “our commitment to fight anti-Israel actions including unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state that rewards Hamas terrorism, and lawfare at the ICC and ICJ,” Pigott said.

On Friday, Israeli police said an attacker from a Palestinian area of the West Bank had been arrested after carrying out a stabbing attack on guests of a hotel at a kibbutz near Jerusalem.

Israel’s ambulance service said two people had been taken to hospital. – Reuters