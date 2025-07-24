Middle East

Gaza ceasefire proposal from Hamas is ‘workable’, says Israeli official

Hamas confirms sending a response to mediators in an statement early on Thursday

A Palestinian woman chants slogans during a demonstration in the city of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in support of Palestinians in Gaza. Photograph: ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images
Thu Jul 24 2025 - 08:52

Israel says it has received Hamas’s latest ceasefire proposal, with an official calling it “workable”, although no details were provided.

An Israeli source said Israel was studying the proposal for the Gaza Strip.

Hamas confirmed sending a response to mediators in an statement early on Thursday.

Israel said it was reviewing Hamas’s response. A statement from the office of prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu confirmed receipt of the Hamas reply on Thursday but did not specify what it entailed.

The offer came a day after more than 100 charity and human rights groups said Israel’s blockade and military offensive are pushing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip towards starvation.

Experts say Gaza is at risk of famine because of Israel’s blockade and the offensive launched in response to Hamas’s attack on October 7th, 2023.

US envoy Steve Witkoff is set to travel to Europe to meet key leaders from the Middle East to discuss the latest ceasefire proposal and the release of hostages.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Elsewhere, Palestinian health officials said on Thursday that two Palestinian teenage boys had been killed by Israeli fire on Wednesday night in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel’s military said its forces fired at Palestinians throwing petrol bombs towards a major road, killing two near the town of Al-Khader.

Violence has spiralled in the occupied West Bank since the war in Gaza began. More than 955 Palestinians have been killed there by Israeli fire during that time, according to the United Nations, many during raids Israel says are to stamp out militancy. – AP

