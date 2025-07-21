Israel expands Gaza assault as Ireland and 24 other nations say suffering of civilians has reached ‘new depths’

Twenty-six countries have called on the war in Gaza to end immediately. Photograph: Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/ Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel expanded its assault on Hamas on Monday, advancing for the first time during the 21-month war towards parts of central Gaza previously spared the worst devastation of the war.

Gaza’s health ministry said at least 130 Palestinians had been killed in Deir el-Balah and other areas of central Gaza in the past 24 hours, one of the highest such totals in recent weeks.

The escalation came as Israel rejected international criticism of its conduct in the Gaza war, describing a statement by 26 countries, including Ireland, as “detached from reality,” saying Hamas was responsible for the continued suffering of Gaza civilians.

The 25 countries and the EU commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management, including the United Kingdom, France and Canada, called on Monday, July 21st, for the war in Gaza to end immediately.

The signatories condemned the “inhumane killing of civilians” seeking aid through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid sites.

The foreign ministers of the countries, all members of the OECD, published a joint statement urging the Israeli Government to “immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and to urgently enable the UN and humanitarian NGOs to do their life-saving work safely and effectively.”

“The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths,” the statement read. “The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity.”

The statement, signed by Tánaiste Simon Harris and other foreign ministers, says the signatories are “prepared to take further action” to bring about a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Israel’s foreign ministry said the international criticism sent the wrong message to Hamas.

“All claims about the absence of a ceasefire deal and release of hostages should be directed at the terrorist organisation that started this war and is prolonging it,” the foreign ministry said.

“The declaration does not mention Hamas’s role and responsibility for the situation. It is solely responsible for the continued suffering on both sides.”

Incidents of Palestinians being killed while trying to collect food from distribution points run by the controversial GHF are reported almost every day.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said at least 93 Palestinians had been killed queuing for food on Sunday, but Israel has questioned these figures. The Israeli military posted a video clip on Monday of which appeared to show Gaza residents cheering Israeli soldiers after taking food parcels from an aid truck.

United Nations secretary general António Guterres said he was appalled by an accelerating breakdown of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, “where the last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing,” his spokesperson said.

“He deplores the growing reports of children and adults suffering from malnutrition,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Smoke and flames erupt from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Monday, July 21st. Photograph: Jehad Alshrafi/ AP

The latest developments came as ceasefire talks in Doha appeared to be deadlocked.

US envoy Steve Witkoff does not plan to join the proximity talks taking place in the Qatari capital between Israel and Hamas until the gaps have narrowed sufficiently to enable him to close a deal.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said more than 59,000 people have been killed in the war, which began with the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7th, 2023 during which 1,200 people were killed and 250 kidnapped. Fifty hostages remain in Hamas captivity, of whom 20 are believed to be alive.

Meanwhile, President Michael D Higgins said the latest developments in Gaza were aimed at destroying infrastructure to the point that would be “nothing to return to on the part of those displaced.”

“It is now time for us to hear from an independent body or the European Union itself as to how the recently negotiated access of aid to those dying of starvation and dehydration, including the tiny infants and breastfeeding mothers who are going to die due to dehydration, is being provided,” he said.