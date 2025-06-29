Iran ‘has serious doubts’ over Israel’s commitment to ceasefire

Mourners gather at Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Square on June 28th, 2025, for the state funeral procession of Iranian military commanders and scientists killed in Israeli strikes. Photograph: NIKAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Iran has expressed “serious doubts” over Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire between the two countries.

Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, said Tehran is not convinced Israel will honour a ceasefire that ended their 12-day war earlier this month.

“We did not start the war, but we have responded to the aggressor with all our power, and as we have serious doubts over the enemy’s compliance with its commitments including the ceasefire, we are ready to respond with force” if attacked again, Mr Mousavi was quoted as saying by state TV.

His comments come six days into the ceasefire which Donald Trump hastily announced on Tuesday.

Iran has insisted that it will not give up its nuclear programme. Its parliament has agreed to fast-track a proposal that would effectively stop the country’s co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which has monitored the programme for years.

Elsewhere, at least 71 people were killed in Israel’s attack on Monday on Tehran’s Evin prison, a notorious facility where many political activists have been held, Iran’s judiciary said.

A spokesman posted on the office’s official Mizan news agency website on Sunday that those killed included staff, soldiers, prisoners and members of visiting families.

The agency had earlier confirmed that the top prosecutor at the prison had been killed in the strike. – Agencies