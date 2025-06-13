‘Gates of hell will open’ in retaliation, vows chief of Iran’s armed forces

People look over damage to buildings in Nobonyad Square following Israeli airstrikes in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Israel launched a wave of air strikes across Iran on Friday, blasting Iran’s huge underground nuclear site, wiping out its top echelon of military commanders and killing nuclear scientists in the biggest direct attack between the two countries.

Iran said “the gates of hell will open” in retaliation, while Israel said the strikes were only the start of its campaign. US president Donald Trump said it was not too late for Iran to halt the Israeli attacks by reaching a deal to curb its nuclear programme.

As evening fell on Friday, Iranian media reported a number of explosions in what appeared to be a second wave of strikes.

“Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said early on Friday in a televised address that invoked the failure of the world to prevent the Holocaust during the second World War.

Israel’s operation “will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat”, he said. “Generations from now, history will record our generation stood its ground, acted in time and secured our common future.”

A building damaged in Israeli strikes on Tehran. Photograph: Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News/AFP via Getty Images

A damaged residence compound in Tehran. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel had “unleashed its wicked and bloody” hand, and would suffer “a bitter fate”.

In a phone interview with Reuters, Mr Trump said it was not clear if Iran’s nuclear programme had survived, but it was not too late for Iran to make a deal to halt the Israeli assault.

He said nuclear talks between Tehran and the US, scheduled for Sunday, remain on the agenda though he was not sure if they would take place.

“I tried to save Iran humiliation and death,” Mr Trump said.

Two regional sources said at least 20 Iranian military commanders were killed, a move reminiscent of Israeli attacks that swiftly wiped out the leadership of Lebanon’s once-feared Hizbullah militia last year.

Debris and rubble are pictured at the scene of a building that was hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran. Photograph: Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News/AFP via Getty Images

First responders gather outside a building that was hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran. Photograph: Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News/AFP via Getty Images

Among the generals killed on Friday were the armed forces chief of staff, major general Mohammad Bagheri, and the Revolutionary Guard chief, Hossein Salami.

Major general Mohammad Pakpour, swiftly promoted to replace Mr Salami as guards commander, vowed retaliation in a letter to the supreme leader read out on state television: “The gates of hell will open to the child-killing regime.”

Iranian media showed images of destroyed apartment blocks, and said nearly 80 civilians were killed in attacks that targeted nuclear scientists in their beds and wounded more than 300 people.

Iran’s ability to retaliate with weapons fired by its regional proxies has been degraded over the past year, with the downfall of its ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria and the decimation of Hizbullah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

Israel said Iran had launched about 100 drones towards Israeli territory in retaliation on Friday, but Iran denied this and there were no reports of any drones reaching Israeli targets.

The United Nations Security Council was due to meet on Friday at Tehran’s request. Iran said in a letter to the council that it would respond decisively and proportionally to Israel’s “unlawful” and “cowardly” acts.

An Israeli security source said commandos from Israel’s spy agency Mossad had been operating deep inside the Islamic Republic before the attack, and it had mounted a series of covert operations with the military against Iran’s strategic missile array.

Israel also established an attack-drone base near Tehran, the source added.

Israeli officials said it may be some time before the extent is clear of damage to the underground nuclear site at Natanz, where Iran has refined uranium to levels western countries have long said are suitable for a bomb rather than civilian use.

Iran has long insisted its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes only. The UN nuclear watchdog concluded this week that it was in violation of its obligations under the global non-proliferation treaty.

Tehran had been engaged in talks with the Trump administration on a deal to curb its nuclear programme to replace one that Mr Trump abandoned in 2018. Tehran had rejected the last US offer. – Reuters