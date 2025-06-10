Greta Thunberg deported from Israel after Gaza-bound aid ship seized

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg departed Israel on Tuesday after being detained aboard the Madleen, a Gaza-bound aid ship intercepted by the Israeli navy in international waters, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

Ms Thunberg was on a flight to France, where she would continue her journey to Sweden, the ministry said.

She was one of 12 passengers on board the Madleen, a UK-flagged boat carrying aid destined for people in Gaza. Others included French MEP Rima Hassan and the Al Jazeera journalist Omar Faiad.

The Madleen, operated by a pro-Palestinian activist group called the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters on Monday, some 200km from Gaza.

READ MORE

The ship was brought to the port of Ashdod in Israel where the crew was to be held ahead of deportation and its symbolic cargo of humanitarian aid seized.

Adalah, a legal rights group in Israel representing Ms Thunberg and the other activists, said she and three others had agreed to be deported.

The remaining activists refused deportation, were being held in detention and their case were set to be heard by Israeli authorities, the group said.

The activists said they were protesting against the ongoing war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel says such ships violate its naval blockade of Gaza.

The coalition leads an international grassroots campaign that opposes Israel’s long-standing naval blockade of Gaza by sending ships filled with humanitarian aid to the enclave. The Madleen had set sail from Sicily earlier this month.

“The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo – including baby formula, food and medical supplies – confiscated,“ it said.

Israel had vowed to prevent the ship from reaching Gaza, saying that its military would use any means to stop it from breaching the blockade.

The foreign ministry said Monday that the Madleen had been diverted toward Israeli shores. The coalition said its activists had been “kidnapped” by the Israeli military.

United Nations special rapporteur Francesca Albanese called for the crew to be released “immediately”.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said he had instructed that upon the boat’s arrival at Ashdod, the activists would be shown videos of atrocities committed during the October 7th, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

About 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 250 taken to Gaza, where 55 are still held hostage, in the attacks, which triggered the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in which some 54,000 people have been killed.