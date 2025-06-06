Gaza Strip: Aid group says all its distribution sites closed after dozens of Palestinians shot dead

A man walks with a sack on his shoulder as displaced Palestinians receive aid from a US-backed foundation in Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

A US- and Israeli-backed group handing out aid in Gaza said on Friday all its distribution sites were closed until further notice, urging residents to stay away from these venues “for their safety” after a series of deadly shootings.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which last week started handing out meals to hungry Palestinians inside the war-shattered Gaza Strip, said that a reopening date would be announced later.

The GHF opened two sites in southern Gaza on Thursday after closing all of its centres the previous day in the wake of shootings in the vicinity of its operations. It has so far operated four distribution centres.

The organisation bypasses traditional relief agencies and has been criticised by humanitarian organisations, including the United Nations, for alleged lack of neutrality, which it denies.

GHF halted distributions on Wednesday and said it was pressing Israeli forces to improve civilian safety beyond the perimeter of its operations after dozens of Palestinians were shot dead near the Rafah site over three consecutive days.

The Israeli military said on Sunday and Monday that its soldiers had fired warning shots. On Tuesday, it said, forces also fired warning shots before firing towards Palestinians that it said were advancing towards troops. GHF has said that aid was safely handed out from its sites without any incident.

Israel has reintensified an offensive against Gaza’s dominant Hamas militant group since breaking a two-month-old ceasefire in March in a war triggered by Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7th, 2023, when militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage.

Israel responded with an offensive that has caused widespread damage, displaced nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis that has left the territory on the brink of famine.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says more than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than half of them women and children.

Hamas is still holding 56 hostages. Around a third are believed to be alive, though many fear they are in grave danger the longer the war goes on.

Thousands of Palestinians have been killed since Israel renewed its air strikes and ground operations after ending a ceasefire in March. – Agencies