Israel confirms it is arming ‘clans’ in Gaza to combat Hamas

Israeli security officials have confirmed that “clans” in southern Gaza are being armed as a counterweight to Hamas.

Former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, head of the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party, criticised the development this week in an interview with Kan public radio.

“Israel gave assault rifles and small arms to crime families in Gaza on [prime minister Binyamin] Netanyahu’s orders. I doubt it went through the security cabinet. No one can guarantee these weapons won’t eventually be turned against Israel,” he warned, implying that some of the criminal gangs also had links to Islamic State.

Israeli officials initially refused to comment on the reports but Mr Netanyahu this week confirmed Mr Lieberman’s claim, saying Israel is working to defeat Hamas through various means, as recommended by security chiefs.

READ MORE

“On the advice of security officials, we are operating clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas. What is wrong with that? This is only good and it has saved the lives of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers,” he said. “Revealing this was only good for Hamas – but Lieberman doesn’t care.”

Israel has accused Hamas of seizing large quantities of the humanitarian aid that enters Gaza, thus maintaining its control over the population and also providing funds to pay its fighters and recruit new gunmen. Hamas has denied the allegations.

At the same time the Israeli leadership has resisted any role for the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority in controlling Gaza and, to undermine Hamas, has turned to local extended-family clans, reportedly connected to crime and drugs.

It is believed that hundreds of pistols and Kalashnikov assault rifles, seized from militant groups during the 20-month conflict, were transferred from Israel to Palestinian clans in Gaza.

The main clan being supported by Israel operates in the Rafah area of southern Gaza under the leadership of a local Bedouin called Yasser Abu Shabab and has erected camps for displaced war refugees in areas under its control. A number of fatal armed clashes have already occurred between Hamas and the Abu Shabab clan.

Mr Abu Shabab has claimed his men operate “under Palestinian legitimacy” and are trying to protect aid lorries and prevent looting in Rafah to enable displaced residents to return to their homes. He has denied receiving weapons from Israel and allegations that his men have seized aid supplies.

Hamas has called on Palestinians to oppose the Israeli-supported militia, accusing Israel of creating chaos in Gaza.

[ Gaza Strip: Aid group says all its distribution sites closed after dozens of Palestinians shot deadOpens in new window ]

Israeli security officials described the move as a calculated risk, admitting there is no guarantee that the local clans will not open fire at IDF soldiers in the future.

“There is no plan or intent for them to run Rafah on the day after [the war] because they have no such ability and probably also don’t want to,” security officials said. “It’s true that their main motivation is financial, but they are still part of the Arab nation, both as Bedouins and also as residents of the Gaza Strip. The decision was not unanimous, particularly because of the risk that the weapons will be used against IDF soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip.”

The liberal daily newspaper Ha’aretz, in an apparent reference to past events in Lebanon, warned in an editorial on Friday that Israel does not have a good history when it comes to arming local militias in areas under its control.

[ It’s in Europe’s interest to put sanctions on IsraelOpens in new window ]

“Experience teaches that the use of gunmen who don’t represent the local public as proxies for the IDF is asking for trouble. These militiamen will be seen as collaborators and will therefore have to use force to repress the population. They may even turn their weapons against the IDF.”