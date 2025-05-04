In pictures: Many in Gaza face malnutrition as blockade enters third month

Ahmed El-Sheikh Eid (7), who shows signs of malnutrition, poses for a photo at his family tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Mawasi Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Malnutrition and hunger are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Gaza Strip as Israel’s total blockade enters its third month.

A shortage of food and supplies has driven the territory toward starvation, aid agencies say.

Wedad Abdelaal, right, and her nine-month-old son Khaled who suffers from malnutrition and her children Ahmed (7) and Maria (4), both showing signs of malnutrition also, pose for a photo in their tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Supplies to treat and prevent malnutrition are depleted and quickly running out as documented cases of malnutrition rise.

The price of what little food is still available in the market is unaffordable for most in Gaza, where the United Nations says more than 80 per cent of the population relies on aid.

Rahma al-Qadi takes care for her seven-month-old daughter Sama, who was born with Down syndrome and suffers from malnutrition. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Children of the Abdelaal family share a plate of beans. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Israel’s longest blockade on Gaza, which began March 2, has sparked a growing international outcry.

But that has failed to convince Israel to open the borders.

Mona al-Raqab cares for her son Osama (5). She says his cystic fibrosis has worsened since the start of the war due to the lack of meat, fish and enzyme tablets to help him digest food. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Mona al-Raqab lifts the shirt of her five-year-old son, Osama al-Raqab, revealing signs of malnutrition and worsening cystic fibrosis, exacerbated since the start of the war by the shortage of meat, fish, and enzyme tablets needed to help him. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

More groups accuse Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war.

Palestinians receive donated food at a distribution centre in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. Photograph: Jehad Alshrafi/AP

A Palestinian child carries a pot of soup received from a community kitchen. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Israel, for its part, insists the blockade is necessary to pressure Hamas to release the hostages it still holds.

Of the 59 hostages still in Gaza, 24 are believed to be still alive.

Wedad Abdelaal and her husband Ammar feed their nine-month-old son Khaled in their tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Mawasi Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Israeli authorities did not immediately respond when asked to comment on accusations that Israel was using starvation as a weapon of war, but have previously said Gaza had enough aid after a surge in distribution during a two-month ceasefire, and accuse Hamas of diverting aid for its purposes.

Humanitarian workers deny there is significant diversion, saying the UN monitors distribution strictly.

An executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the world is “breaking the bodies and minds” of the children of Gaza.

Dr Mike Ryan, Irish executive director of the WHO health emergencies programme, said people were “complicit” in what was happening in Gaza if they failed to act.

It comes as aid workers warn of an escalating humanitarian crisis following two months of an aid and food blockade.

Speaking last week, Dr Ryan described what is happening to the people of Gaza as an “abomination”.

“We are breaking the bodies and the minds of the children of Gaza,” Dr Ryan said.

“We are starving the children of Gaza, because if we don’t do something about it, we are complicit in what is happening before our very eyes.

“We are complicit. We are causing this, you, us and everyone who does nothing about it, it’s horrific.

“The children of Gaza should not have to pay the price, as all children have done in the past, for the sins of anyone around them. This just has to stop. – Associated Press/agencies