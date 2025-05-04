In pictures: Many in Gaza face malnutrition as blockade enters third month

Malnutrition and hunger are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Gaza Strip as Israel’s total blockade enters its third month.
A shortage of food and supplies has driven the territory toward starvation, aid agencies say.
Supplies to treat and prevent malnutrition are depleted and quickly running out as documented cases of malnutrition rise.
The price of what little food is still available in the market is unaffordable for most in Gaza, where the United Nations says more than 80 per cent of the population relies on aid.
Israel’s longest blockade on Gaza, which began March 2, has sparked a growing international outcry.
But that has failed to convince Israel to open the borders.
More groups accuse Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war.
Israel, for its part, insists the blockade is necessary to pressure Hamas to release the hostages it still holds.
Of the 59 hostages still in Gaza, 24 are believed to be still alive.
Israeli authorities did not immediately respond when asked to comment on accusations that Israel was using starvation as a weapon of war, but have previously said Gaza had enough aid after a surge in distribution during a two-month ceasefire, and accuse Hamas of diverting aid for its purposes.
Humanitarian workers deny there is significant diversion, saying the UN monitors distribution strictly.
An executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the world is “breaking the bodies and minds” of the children of Gaza.
Dr Mike Ryan, Irish executive director of the WHO health emergencies programme, said people were “complicit” in what was happening in Gaza if they failed to act.
It comes as aid workers warn of an escalating humanitarian crisis following two months of an aid and food blockade.
Speaking last week, Dr Ryan described what is happening to the people of Gaza as an “abomination”.
“We are breaking the bodies and the minds of the children of Gaza,” Dr Ryan said.
“We are starving the children of Gaza, because if we don’t do something about it, we are complicit in what is happening before our very eyes.
“We are complicit. We are causing this, you, us and everyone who does nothing about it, it’s horrific.
“The children of Gaza should not have to pay the price, as all children have done in the past, for the sins of anyone around them. This just has to stop. – Associated Press/agencies