Militants threaten to punish anti-Hamas protesters in Gaza

Palestinians chant slogans during an anti-Hamas protest, calling for an end to the war with Israel, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Photograph: Youssef Alzanoun/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian militant groups threatened punishment on Thursday for “collaborators” furthering Israeli goals after the first substantial protests against the war in Gaza and Hamas’s rule.

Hundreds of Palestinians have rallied in recent days in north and central Gaza, some chanting “Hamas out”, in a rare show of opposition to the group whose October 2023 raid on Israel triggered a devastating offensive in the enclave.

A statement by the “Factions of the Resistance”, an umbrella group including Hamas, threatened punishment for leaders of the “suspicious movement”, which Palestinians took to mean the street marches.

“They persist in blaming the resistance and absolving the occupation, ignoring that the Zionist extermination machine operates nonstop,” it said.

“Therefore, these suspicious individuals are as responsible as the occupation for the bloodshed of our people and will be treated accordingly.”

Hamas officials have said people have the right to protest but rallies should not be exploited for political ends or to exempt Israel from blame for decades of occupation, conflict and displacement in Palestinian territories.

Some protesters told Reuters they took to the streets to voice rejection of continued war, adding that they were exhausted and lacked basics like food and water.

“We are not against the resistance. We are against war. Enough wars, we are tired,” said a resident of Gaza City’s Shejaia neighbourhood, where protests took place on Wednesday.

“You can’t call people collaborators for speaking up against wars, for wanting to live without bombardment and hunger,” he added via a chat app.

Videos on Wednesday showed protests in Shejaia in the north where the rallies began, but also in the central Gaza areas of Deir Al-Balah, indicating the protests were spreading.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the rallies showed its decision to renew the military offensive in Gaza after a ceasefire was working.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz urged Gaza residents to keep expressing their discontent.

“Learn from the residents of Beit Lahia,” he wrote on X, referring to the first protest. “Just as they did, demand the removal of Hamas from Gaza and the immediate release of all Israeli hostages – this is the only way to stop the war.”

A Palestinian official with a Hamas-allied militant group said protests were allowed – but not co-operation with Israel.

“Those suspicious figures try to exploit legitimate protests to demand an end to the resistance, which is the same goal as Israel’s,” he said via a chat app.

“We don’t threaten our people, we adore their sacrifices, but there are some suspicious figures who co-operate with the goals of the occupation, they want to exempt the occupation of responsibility and disgrace the resistance.”

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli campaign in Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

It was launched after thousands of Hamas-led gunmen attacked communities in southern Israel on October 7th, 2023, killing 1,200 people and abducting 251 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Much of the narrow coastal enclave has been reduced to rubble, leaving hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in tents or bombed-out buildings. − Reuters