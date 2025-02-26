Hamas signals breakthrough on hostage impasse as Israel mourns Bibas family

Mourners raise a poster bearing an illustration of Shiri Bibas and her two sons, as people gather to pay their respects at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

Israelis mourned the family that symbolised the trauma their country suffered in the Hamas-led attack of October 7th, 2023, as the Palestinian militant group agreed to free the last hostage bodies included in the initial phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

The end of a days-long standoff over the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners was announced on Wednesday as Israel prepared for the funeral of the Bibas family following the handover of the bodies of nine-month-old Kfir Bibas, his four-year-old brother Ariel and their mother Shiri last week.

The youngest hostages seized during the attack on Israel by gunmen from Hamas on October 7th, 2023 were killed weeks after they were abducted into the Gaza Strip.

Hamas says the boys and their mother were killed in an Israeli air strike but Israel says it has intelligence and forensic evidence that shows they were killed by their captors using their bare hands.

Thousands of people, some in tears, carrying blue and white Israeli flags or photographs of the family, walked in procession or waited as a convoy bearing the coffins passed on their way to the funeral. Many were carrying orange balloons, a new symbol of mourning for the hostages, matching the red hair of the two Bibas boys.

“It’s still not really registering,” said Tal Ben Shimon, a Tel Aviv resident who joined mourners at the open air space that has become known as Hostage Square for the regular rallies of hostage families and their supporters that have gathered there since the start of the Gaza war.

“They kind of represent all the families, the very young families, who were slaughtered on that day.”

Yarden Bibas, the father of the boys, who was captured separately from his family and released during an exchange of hostages and prisoners earlier this month, paid tribute in an emotional eulogy at their funeral.

“I hope you know I thought about you every day, every minute,” he said in an address carried live on Israeli television.

For Israelis, the Bibas family has become an emblem of the trauma that has haunted their country since the Hamas-led attack on communities in southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken back to Gaza as hostages.

Israel’s air and ground war in Gaza in response has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians and destroyed most of the coastal enclave, but fighting has stopped since the fragile ceasefire agreement brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators last month.

Under the deal, Hamas agreed to hand over 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from some of their positions in Gaza as well as a massive influx of aid.

On Wednesday, Egyptian mediators confirmed they had secured a breakthrough that should allow the handover this week of the final four hostage bodies due as part of the first phase of the deal after a days-long impasse.

Hamas confirmed that an agreement had been reached for the exchange of hostages for prisoners, but said their release would be conducted under a new mechanism.

Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, a Gaza-based militant group allied to Hamas, said on its Telegram channel that it would release the body of hostage Ohad Yahalomi on Thursday. It was not clear when the three other bodies would be delivered.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government.

Israel had previously refused to release more than 600 Palestinian prisoners and detainees on Saturday after accusing Hamas of breaching the ceasefire deal by staging what it considered an offensive public handover of hostages in Gaza.

Days earlier, the agreement was held up briefly when Hamas handed over the remains of an unidentified woman instead of Shiri Bibas before delivering the correct body the next day.

With the 42-day truce due to expire on Saturday, it also remains unclear whether an extension will be agreed or whether negotiations can begin on a second stage of the deal, which would see the release of the final 59 hostages left in Gaza.

Hamas said that, so far, it had not received any proposal for the second stage.

Despite numerous hiccups, the ceasefire deal has so far held up but moving to a second phase would require agreements on issues that have proved impossible to bridge in the past, including the postwar future of Gaza and Hamas, which Israel has vowed to eliminate as a governing force.

Underlining the precariousness of the ceasefire, the Israeli military said a projectile was fired from Gaza but fell within the enclave. It said it was investigating the incident. – Reuters