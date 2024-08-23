Israel-Gaza war: Warnings over polio as virus circulates in enclave for first time in 25 years

Israel-Hamas war: Palestinians line up to fill containers with water at a makeshift camp in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Photograph: EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images

The emergence of polio in Gaza for the first time in decades amid the Israel-Hamas war “should be an alarm bell”, a relief organisation has warned.

Rights groups on Thursday expressed renewed concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza after Israel’s latest evacuation orders in parts of the overcrowded central city of Deir al-Balah.

The polio virus has been circulating in the battered Palestinian enclave for the first time in 25 years, relief organisation the International Rescue Committee said in a statement.

It said the spread resulted from the destruction of hospitals and water infrastructure, along with overcrowded living conditions.

“The news of polio in Gaza should be an alarm bell that more infectious diseases are on the way,” Dr Jude Senkugu, the group’s emergency health co-ordinator in the territory, said in the statement.

“Without clean water, it is nearly impossible to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, as people do not have enough to drink, leaving them with no other choice but to drink contaminated water.”

Meanwhile, international medical organisation Médecins Sans Frontières warned that shrinking living spaces would cause diseases to spread faster.

Elsewhere, Israeli negotiators arrived in Cairo, for another round of talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the war.

The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, has arrived in the Egyptian capital with his team, Israeli officials said. US president Joe Biden’s main envoy for Middle East, Brett McGurk, is also there, according to the US government.

The talks are set to begin on Sunday, though that could change, an Israeli official said. Before then, Mr Barnea will hold discussions with Egyptian authorities about the war and Israeli forces controlling Gaza’s border with Egypt, the official said.

It’s also unclear if Iran-backed Hamas will send representatives. It did not send officials for negotiations in Qatar last week and was instead briefed by mediators.

The Cairo round will be the latest in a months-long effort to pause or end the war that followed Hamas’s October 7th attack on southern Israel, during which the group killed 1,200 people and took around 240 hostage.

Israel’s subsequent air-and-ground offensive on Gaza has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry. – Agencies