Iran attack on Israel ‘could be this week’ says US

US security advisor John Kirby speaks discussed the killing of Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran by an Israeli airstrike. Photogroph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The US says it is prepared for what could be significant attacks by Iran or its proxies in the Middle East as soon as this week, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Mr Kirby said the US had increased its regional force posture and shared Israel’s concerns about a possible Iranian-backed attack after Iran and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas accused Israel of carrying out the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran last month.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that calls for restraint regarding Israel from France, Germany and Britain “lack political logic and contradict principles of international law”.

The three European countries issued a statement on Monday calling on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks against Israel following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tehran last month.

Tehran and its allies Hamas and Lebanese Shi’ite group Hizbullah have accused Israel of carrying out the assassination. The Israeli government has made no claim of responsibility.

“Without any objection to the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel), the E3 statement impudently requires Iran not to respond to a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Mr Kanaani said.

Kanaani said Tehran is determined to deter Israel and called on Paris, Berlin and London to “once and for all stand up against the war in Gaza and the warmongering of Israel”.

