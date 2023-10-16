Israel-Hamas conflict: Netanyahu denies ‘ceasefire’ along Egypt-Gaza crossing to allow humanitarian aid

Israeli army tanks amass outside of Gaza in preparation for what is widely expected to be an invasion, near Erez, Israel. Photograph: The New York Times

The US, Israel and Egypt have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to begin at 6am GMT (9am local time) to coincide with the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, according to Egyptian security sources.

However, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to deny an agreement.

“There is currently no truce and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for getting foreigners out,” a statement from his office said.

Shocked by an assault by Islamist group Hamas on towns and villages, Israel is carrying out the most intense bombardment Gaza has seen, has imposed a strict blockade, and is preparing a ground invasion.

Rafah, which is on the border between Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and Hamas-governed Gaza, is the only crossing into the territory not controlled by Israel.

The Egyptian sources said the ceasefire would last for several hours but they were not clear on the exact duration. They also said the three countries had agreed that Rafah would be open until 2pm on Monday as a one-day initial reopening.

A security source and NGO source in Al-Arish said that aid trucks were still waiting there after the reopening at 6am. Reuters images showed the trucks awaiting permission to make the trip to Rafah, which could take several hours.

Egypt has said that the crossing remained open from the Egyptian side in recent days, but was rendered inoperable due to Israeli bombardments on the Palestinian side.

The agreement would allow for limited evacuations of foreign passport holders from Gaza.

Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq also told Reuters on Monday that there was no truth to reports about the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt or a temporary ceasefire.

Israeli troops have taken position along the border with Gaza in preparation for a ground invasion following the attacks by Hamas which killed at least 1,400 Israelis. Almost 2,500 people have been killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza that followed the Hamas attacks.

Egyptian security sources had told Reuters earlier that an agreement had been reached to open the border crossing to allow aid into the enclave from 6am.

Assistance that had come from several countries and organisations has been stalled in al-Arish awaiting an agreement on the delivery of aid and evacuation of foreign nationals, which US secretary of state Antony Blinken said had been achieved after a visit to Cairo.

“Rafah will be reopened. We’re putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it,” Blinken said, without giving any further specifics.

On Monday, he said on X that the US was “actively working to ensure the people of Gaza can get out of harm’s way and the assistance they need – food, water, medicine – can get in”.

Asked for confirmation, the Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Salama Marouf, head of the Hamas government media office, said they have received no confirmation from the Egyptian side about intentions to open the crossing.

The US embassy in Israel said the situation at Rafah would be “fluid and unpredictable and it is unclear whether, or for how long, travellers will be permitted to transit the crossing”.

It said citizens who felt safe enough to do so could move towards the crossing.

Egypt’s health ministry said in a statement it was raising the level of preparedness in hospitals in several governorates to deal with the medical consequences of the situation in Gaza.

US president Joe Biden is weighing a trip to Israel, adding to the US diplomatic push after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Arab leaders to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Gaza.

Blinken is scheduled to return to Israel on Monday for a second time this month. The US said it held talks with Iran through back-channels and warned Tehran against escalating the conflict.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military said it had killed more Hamas commanders in the past 24 hours. On Israel’s border with Lebanon, the exchange of fire has grown more intense, with Israeli jets striking Hizbullah military infrastructure. The army estimated more than 600,000 people left Gaza City and its surroundings for southern Gaza.

Several Hamas officials, including those in the military and financial sectors, have been killed, Israel Defence Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said in a session with journalists on the X social media platform.

Mr Conricus said Hamas is trying to hide behind civilians as Israel hunts its commanders. “We are not trying to kill civilians. We are at war with Hamas,” he said.

One Israeli civilian was killed by anti-tank missiles fired across the border from Lebanon, he said.

The head of the UN’s agency supporting Palestinian refugees told a press conference that he believed that the world has “lost its humanity”. – Reuters and Bloomberg