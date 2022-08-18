Huge explosion at Kabul mosque ‘kills 21′

An explosion has hit a mosque in the Khair Khana area of Kabul, Afghnistan. Image: Google

A huge explosion that struck a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday has killed 21 people and wounded 33, the city’s police said.

Witnesses told Reuters the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings. Ambulances rushed to the spot.

A Taliban intelligence official said the explosion occurred in a mosque among worshippers in Khair Khana area of Kabul.

Intelligence teams were at blast site and investigations were ongoing. — Reuters