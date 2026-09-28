Sweden’s Andersson ends talks to form centre-left government

Sweden's Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson ​said she had given up trying to form a government. Photograph: Jonas Ekstromer/AFP via Getty Images

Attempts to form a new government in Sweden stalled on Monday after Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson said she was unable to secure enough support, despite the centre-left bloc winning a narrow majority in this month’s election.

“I can conclude that there is currently no possibility for me to form ​a government,” Andersson said at a press conference, saying she had lost the support of Sweden’s Left Party.

The speaker of Sweden’s ⁠parliament is likely to turn to prime minister Ulf Kristersson to see if he can ‌form ‌a government. ​Kristersson’s Moderates are the next biggest party after the Social Democrats.

The general election on September 13th saw the centre-left opposition winning a narrow majority, taking 176 ⁠seats in parliament to the centre-right’s 173.

The ​result was driven by a decline in support ​for the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats in the Nordic nation of 10.6 million people, bucking a Europe-wide trend of gains ‌for the far right.

Despite the centre-left’s victory, ​the vote, widely seen as a referendum on Kristersson’s promise to bring the far-right Sweden Democrats into a ⁠ruling coalition, has left forming a stable ⁠government fraught with difficulties.

Andersson ​said she had given up trying to form a government after the Left Party, one of the parties she needed to form a majority, said it would support a candidate from the centre-right as speaker of parliament.

The Left Party has said previously it will only support Andersson as prime minister.

Andersson is expected to make another attempt to form a government if any centre-right talks fail.

The speaker can put four candidates forward to parliament for approval, but if ‌each is rejected, Sweden ⁠will hold a new election.

Casting a further cloud over the process, police said on Friday they had started preliminary investigations into five complaints of election fraud around Stockholm.

The inquiries come ‌days after prosecutors opened a separate investigation into suspected fraud in the central Swedish town of Borlange, a case that could put ​11 parliamentary seats in play if the Election Review Board orders a ​re-run of the vote there.

In 2018, Social Democrat Stefan Lofven took 134 days to form a new government. – Reuters

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