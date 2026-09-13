Centre-left camp poised for victory in Swedish election

Sweden's Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson and her husband Richard Friberg cast their vote. Photograph: Stefan Jerrevang/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden appears headed for a change of government after post-general election exit polls showed a centre-left camp led by the Social Democrats with a parliamentary majority.

The centre-left finished with 51.3 per cent of the vote, or 183 seats, according to an exit poll for SVT public television, suggesting Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson is headed back to power.

After polls closed at 8pm, the same SVT poll indicated 46.8 per cent support, or 166 seats, for the centre-right camp led by outgoing prime minister Ulf Kristersson.

Despite the gap of 4.5 percentage points, SVT election analysts urged caution, acknowledging an exit poll survey four years ago that indicated a Social Democrats victory, only for the result to flip as the night wore on.

If the Sunday night exit survey of 13,709 voters translates into final results, it would mean Swedish voters have rejected a taboo-shattering plan by Ulf Kristersson to bring the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD) into power after it supported his government from the opposition benches.

Kristersson’s Moderates finished in second place on 18 per cent in the exit poll, after losing one point. Andersson and her Social Democrats lost two percentage points in the exit poll to finish on 28.4 per cent – still retaining its first place in the poll.

Tobias Baudin, Social Democratic Party secretary general, said that the exit poll, if reflective of the final result, delivered “three pieces of good news”.

“Sweden will get a new government, a new direction and get Magdalena Andersson as prime minister,” he said.

Andersson served as Sweden’s first woman prime minister for a year until October 2022. If returned to power now, she has promised to maintain the radical correction in migration and asylum policy, once Europe’s most liberal and now among its most stringent.

In addition she has promised to continue an energetic pushback against gangland violence, but add measures to tackle the roots of organised crime.

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While all bigger parties lost support, the big loser of the evening was the far-right populist Sweden Democrats (SD). It lost three percentage points in the initial exit poll to slip into third on 17.2 per cent, though party officials remained confident it would return to second place after the postal vote was counted.

Similarly, Tobias Tobé, secretary general of the Moderates, said his party was confident the final result could swing towards the outgoing coalition.

Even if Andersson secures a majority, Tobé said that “she will have a difficult time finding a working coalition”, in a nod to stronger smaller leftist parties.

Both the Left and the Greens gained support to eight and seven per cent respectively and have promised to be demanding partners in any coalition talks – and in office.