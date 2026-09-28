Ireland

Man and woman killed in workplace incident in Co Offaly

Coroner and HSA have been notified of incident at an industrial premises

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident at an industrial premises in Banagher. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident at an industrial premises in Banagher. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
James Cox
Mon Sept 28 2026 - 16:381 MIN READ

Two people have been killed in a workplace incident at Banagher Precast Concrete in Co Offaly.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident at an industrial premises in Banagher at around 11.40am.

It is understood the deceased, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Postmortem examinations will take place at Tullamore General Hospital at a later date. Their bodies remain at the scene.

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The coroner and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.

A spokesman for the HSA said: “The Health and Safety Authority is aware of the fatal incident and has launched an investigation. As such, no further information is available at this time.”

Fianna Fáil Offaly TD Tony McCormack said: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news coming from Banagher today, where two people have lost their lives following a workplace incident.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with the family members and loved ones of the man and woman who tragically lost their lives.

“I am also thinking of their friends, work colleagues and everyone at Banagher Precast Concrete, as well as the wider Banagher community, at what is an incredibly difficult and shocking time.

“My deepest sympathies go to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”

The company is a manufacturer of precast and prestressed concrete products based in Banagher, Co Offaly.

It operates from a 50-acre facility in Offaly alongside a secondary manufacturing site in Norfolk in England, employing over 250 staff.

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