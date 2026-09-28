Business

Clerys Quarter store in Dublin helps Decathlon grow Irish sales by 18%

Foreign exchange losses take the shine off profits at French sporting goods retailer ahead of new store opening

Foreign exchange losses ate into the profit of French sporting goods retailer Decathlon last year but Irish sales rose 18 per cent. Photograph: Riccardo Milani / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images
Foreign exchange losses ate into the profit of French sporting goods retailer Decathlon last year but Irish sales rose 18 per cent. Photograph: Riccardo Milani / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images
Gordon Deegan
Mon Sept 28 2026 - 16:362 MIN READ

The directors at the Irish arm of sports retail giant, Decathlon state that the business here “remains in good shape” as sales rose by 18 per cent last year to €67.65 million.

Decathlon Sports Ireland Ltd is due to open its 4th store at Douglas outside Cork city next month and new accounts show the Irish revenues of the French sporting goods retailer rose by €10.4 million to €67.65 million.

A full year contribution from the group’s Clerys Quarter store on Dublin’s O’Connell Street, which opened in May 2024, played a part in that gain.

The directors state that “Decathlon Ireland is actively pursuing opportunities to extend its reach through the expansion of its digital and physical presence, with a physical store opening in Cork planned before the end of 2026”.

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The group opened its first Irish store in Ballymun on June 2020 in what was at that time Decathlon’s best ever new country opening in terms of sales and visitors to a new store, with hundreds queuing ahead of the opening. A second store, in Limerick, opened in May 2023.

Decathlon does not break out profit figures for the Irish business which is part of Decathlon Sports Ireland Ltd that also acts as the supply centre for its European activities.

Growth in sales across Europe outside the Republic a more muted 4.7 per cent as the company reported total turnover of €8.05 billion.

Operating profits was down 14 per cent, from €70.54 million in 2024 to €60.64 million last year. Profit at the pretax level was down a more dramatic 68 per cent at just shy of €25 million from €78 million-plus last time around as the company took a near €50 million hit on foreign exchange between the two years.

The company recorded a profit after tax of €21.36 million in 2025.

Numbers employed at the business last year dipped two to 263 though staff costs increased from €9.9 million to €10.7 million. Directors’ pay was down from €762,000 to €557,000.

At the end of last year, the business had shareholder funds of €683.33 million, including accumulated profits of €183.33 million.

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Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan is a contributor to The Irish Times
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