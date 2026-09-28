Child and two women die on dinghy while trying to cross from France to Britain

People at the port of Calais pick up survival blankets after they were rescued at sea while attempting to cross from France to the UK. Three people, including a child, died. Photograph: Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images

Three people including a 10-year-old child died while trying to cross the Channel from ‌France to Britain on an overcrowded inflatable dinghy on Monday, French authorities said.

France’s maritime police force ​said it received a distress call from a boat carrying 105 people. Initial information suggested the two women and child were crushed on the dinghy, the local prefecture said. ​All other passengers were rescued.

Hours later, Pope Leo gave a speech in the northeastern French ⁠city of Metz, urging Europeans to welcome migrants fleeing war, persecution and ‌hardship “as ‌if ​they were part of one’s own family”.

The dinghy carrying the migrants had set off from Bleriot Plage beach in ⁠Calais, the prefecture said.

Smugglers ​have been using so-called “taxi boats” which ​leave quiet beaches with a small group and then travel along the coast, ‌picking up more people before crossing ​to the UK.

The number of migrants successfully crossing the Channel ⁠in 2026 had fallen more than ⁠40 per cent as ​of late September compared to the same period in 2025, according to data from Britain’s interior ministry.

Nonetheless, migration remains one of Europe’s most divisive political issues, including in France where the far-right Marine Le Pen is the frontrunner to win next year’s presidential election. In Britain, the ruling Labour Party is facing a challenge from the populist ‌Reform UK party.

France has ⁠deployed police along its northern coast to deter both smugglers and migrants.

In a separate incident on Monday, Reuters journalists in Gravelines, ‌north of Calais, saw police fire tear gas to disperse a large group of migrants ​after slashing their inflatable dinghy before it could be ​put out to sea. - Reuters