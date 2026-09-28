Man charged with dangerous driving causing death after hit-and-run incident near Listowel

Alan Browne was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of a vehicle. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Listowel, Co Kerry, in which a 17-year-old pedestrian was killed.

Rory O’Connor, from Athea in west Co Limerick, was struck by a van shortly after 3am on Saturday on the N69 at Dromin Upper. He was pronounced dead at the scene, An Garda Síochána said.

Alan Browne (37), of Elmsdale Crescent, Birmingham, England, who is originally from Skehenerin, Listowel, appeared before Cork District Court on Monday to faces four charges arising from the fatal collision.

It is alleged that he drove a vehicle in a manner that was dangerous, thereby causing the death of Rory O’Connor, at Dromin Upper, Listowel, on September 26th.

He is also charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of the vehicle.

He is also accused of driving with no insurance or driving licence at the time of the incident.

[ Man arrested after teenager (17) killed in Listowel hit-and-runOpens in new window ]

Sgt Joe O’Sullivan said Browne made no reply when the charges were put to him after he was arrested and cautioned at 8.55pm on Sunday.

No application for bail was made during the hearing.

Judge David Waters remanded Browne in custody to appear before Listowel District Court on October 1st.

Rory O’Connor had celebrated his 17th birthday on the day before his death. He was a fifth-year student at a secondary school in Abbeyfeale and a keen hurling supporter.