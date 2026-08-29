Europe

Russian strike on warehouse near Kyiv causes detonation, killing 27

Attack followed two days of frequent drone waves aimed at the ​city

A dark smoke plume billows following a drone strike at a warehouse on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
A dark smoke plume billows following a drone strike at a warehouse on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
Sat Aug 29 2026 - 11:101 MIN READ

At least ‌27 people were killed after a Russian drone strike on ‌a Kyiv-area warehouse sparked a detonation, officials said on Saturday, prompting ​calls by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to punish those responsible.

Another 42 people were also injured and more than 380 evacuated from ​the strike area in the Bucha district, Tymur Tkachenko, governor of ⁠the Kyiv region, wrote on the Telegram app.

Tkachenko ‌did ‌not ​provide details about what was hit in the strike late on Friday. ⁠Zelenskiy said a ​strike on a warehouse had ​triggered a detonation and that nearby infrastructure suffered “significant damage”, ‌including residential buildings and a ​facility providing care for the elderly.

“Those who allowed ⁠this to happen ⁠must ​be held accountable for their decisions,” Zelenskiy wrote on X, adding that criminal cases had already been opened on charges of official negligence.

READ MORE

Irish Ministers are helping to reshape the EU as a defence alliance with a wartime economy

New books for autumn: A bumper crop of Irish and international reads

Every club, every school, every hospital, every care home: Mayo bring Sam Maguire to their people

I’ve had many arguments with my husband - but this was the first wearing a harness  

“There are regulations in place – ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas. ‌Appropriate conclusions will ⁠certainly be drawn.”

Tkachenko said the death toll could still rise.

The attack on Friday ‌followed two days of frequent drone waves aimed at the ​city and the surrounding region, ​damaging warehouses and homes and disrupting daily life. – Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter