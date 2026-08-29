Russian strike on warehouse near Kyiv causes detonation, killing 27

A dark smoke plume billows following a drone strike at a warehouse on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

At least ‌27 people were killed after a Russian drone strike on ‌a Kyiv-area warehouse sparked a detonation, officials said on Saturday, prompting ​calls by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to punish those responsible.

Another 42 people were also injured and more than 380 evacuated from ​the strike area in the Bucha district, Tymur Tkachenko, governor of ⁠the Kyiv region, wrote on the Telegram app.

Tkachenko ‌did ‌not ​provide details about what was hit in the strike late on Friday. ⁠Zelenskiy said a ​strike on a warehouse had ​triggered a detonation and that nearby infrastructure suffered “significant damage”, ‌including residential buildings and a ​facility providing care for the elderly.

“Those who allowed ⁠this to happen ⁠must ​be held accountable for their decisions,” Zelenskiy wrote on X, adding that criminal cases had already been opened on charges of official negligence.

“There are regulations in place – ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas. ‌Appropriate conclusions will ⁠certainly be drawn.”

Tkachenko said the death toll could still rise.

The attack on Friday ‌followed two days of frequent drone waves aimed at the ​city and the surrounding region, ​damaging warehouses and homes and disrupting daily life. – Reuters