Bodies of four Italian divers found in Maldives

The victims identified included Monica Montefalcone, an associate ecology professor at the University of Genoa. Photograph: Greenpeace via AP

Rescuers have located the bodies of four Italian divers believed to be deep inside an underwater cave in a Maldive atoll, Italy’s foreign ministry has said.

The searches had resumed on Monday after being suspended following the death of a local military diver during a perilous mission to try to reach them.

Five Italian divers are believed to have died while exploring a cave at a depth of about 50m in Vaavu Atoll on Thursday, according to the Italian ministry.

The recreational diving limit in the Maldives is 30m.

The body of one Italian – a diving instructor – was found earlier outside the cave.

Members of the Maldives marine police search for the missing divers. Photograph: Sophia Nasif/EPA

Three Finnish divers had arrived in the Maldives on Sunday to draw up a fresh plan in the search for the bodies of the other four, who were believed to be inside the cave system.

Maldives presidential spokesman Mohamed Hussain Shareef said the search was suspended after Mohamed Mahudhee, a member of the Maldivian national defence force, died of underwater decompression sickness after being transferred to a hospital in the capital on Saturday.

Shareef said on Sunday that three Finnish divers, experts in deep and cave diving, had arrived in the archipelago nation and joined the Maldives coastguard in a meeting aimed at mapping a new search strategy.

Rough weather has repeatedly hampered rescue efforts.

Initial teams had already dived to identify and mark the entrance to the cave system where the Italians disappeared. The cause of the deaths remains under investigation. – AP