Europe

Finland says Helsinki drone threat has ended as airport reopens

Traffic at ‌the Finnish capital’s airport has resumed after three-hour suspension

Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo. File Photograph: Hannu Huttu/Lehtikuva/AFP/Getty
Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo. File Photograph: Hannu Huttu/Lehtikuva/AFP/Getty
Fri May 15 2026 - 08:012 MIN READ

Finland said on Friday suspected drone activity in the skies above the country’s capital ‌region no longer posed a threat and that the situation was returning to normal as ​Helsinki’s airport reopened.

Finland and the nearby Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have seen a string of recent incidents where Ukrainian drones aimed at Russia have strayed ​into their airspace, but it was not immediately known if Friday’s incident was similar.

The Finnish ⁠defence forces earlier scrambled fighter jets and other emergency services in ‌response ‌to ​the situation, but said in a statement that Finland was not facing a direct military threat.

“The danger is ⁠over. People can go ​to work and school safely,” interior minister ​Mari Rantanen said in a post on social media website X.

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Traffic at ‌Helsinki’s airport also resumed after ​a three-hour suspension, according to a statement on its website.

“Authorities are taking ⁠action. The Defence Forces ⁠have enhanced their ​own surveillance and response capabilities. I urge everyone to follow the authorities’ bulletins,” prime minister Petteri Orpo said in a statement on X.

Recent airspace violations by Ukrainian drones come as Kyiv has intensified attacks on Russia’s oil export infrastructure, including massive strikes on the Primorsk and Ust-Luga ports on the ‌Baltic Sea.

Russia fires 800 drones into Ukraine killing at least six and injuring dozens ]

Latvia’s government ⁠coalition collapsed on Thursday amid internal divisions over the handling of a recent drone incident, following prime minister Evika Silina’s decision ‌last weekend to fire defence minister Andris Spruds.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that ​Ukraine would send experts to Latvia to ​help protect the country’s skies. - Reuters

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