Risk of further hantavirus cases among cruise ship evacuees, WHO warns

Passengers of the hantavirus-hit ship MV Hondius disembarked on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands. Photograph: Jorge Guerrero/ AFP via Getty Images

France, Spain and Greece have placed people who disembarked from a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak into quarantine in hospital as two further passengers tested positive for the rare but serious infection.

The French government issued a decree stating that all those deemed to be contact cases would be placed in health facilities for assessment for 72 hours, before being “kept in quarantine or placed in isolation for a total duration of 42 days”.

“Our public health response is clear: all contacts, without exception, must undergo strict quarantine in a hospital setting,” prime minister Sébastien Lecornu said.

Contract tracing has identified 22 people so far in France who were on the cruise ship or who travelled on planes with people who turned out to be infected.

It came as a French woman who had been evacuated from the cruise ship this weekend and was placed in quarantine in a Paris hospital specialising in infectious disease tested positive for hantavirus.

She began to feel seriously unwell on Sunday and was now in intensive care in a “stable condition”, Lecornu said.

Twelve other French citizens are undergoing quarantine in hospital, while a further group of 14 passengers who were on a flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam with a woman who later died of the virus have been contacted by health authorities.

United States authorities said that one evacuated passenger had tested “mildly positive” and another had “mild symptoms”. All 17 repatriated US citizens are to “undergo clinical assessment and receive appropriate care and support based on their condition”.

The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius has 26 people, mostly crew members, still on board who are set to journey with the ship to dock in Rotterdam. Photograph: Jorge Guerrero/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that additional cases may emerge among evacuated passengers because hantavirus has a very long incubation period, meaning it can take up to eight weeks after exposure for symptoms to appear.

“We risk seeing new cases in the coming days or weeks,” said Olivier le Polain, an epidemiologist at the WHO, during a press briefing.

In Spain, 14 passengers who were on board the ship are to be kept in quarantine for 42 days in a military hospital in Madrid.

“All the passengers are being treated as though they could have been infected at any point in the boat,” Spanish health minister Mónica García told reporters.

“If new positive cases appear, we will follow the protocols. We must ensure that all protocols are followed in all countries.”

The final passengers were being evacuated from the cruise ship on Monday, leaving 26 people, mostly crew members, on board who are set to journey with the ship to dock in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

All passengers had been screened for symptoms before leaving the ship and were cleared for departure, Spanish authorities said.

[ Two Irish passengers from hantavirus-hit cruise ship return homeOpens in new window ]

Because the disease has a long incubation period, authorities are recommending long quarantine periods to ensure no further chain of infection.

In Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom evacuated passengers are allowed to return home but must remain in isolation for 42-45 days. Belgian and British authorities said that they would be monitored closely by health workers.

Greek authorities said that the one Greek national who was aboard would be kept in quarantine at the Attikon General University Hospital of Athens for 45 days.

In total the outbreak has infected nine people, three of whom have died, according to the WHO, with laboratory tests identifying the infections as the Andes strain of the virus.

Health officials have stressed that hantavirus spreads with much greater difficulty than infections like flu, with infection spreading through prolonged close contact rather than casual exposure.

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“We have been repeating the same answer many times,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“This is not another Covid. And the risk to the public is low. So they shouldn’t be scared, and they shouldn’t panic.”